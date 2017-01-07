BluesMotel - Playlist (blues)

BluesMotel is a Chicago Bluesband from The Netherlands. The band tries to be as authentic as possible and plays in the style of Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Little Walter and Elmore James.
The band distinguishes itself by it’s drive on stage, an awesome repertoire and by playing downright tasty blues.
In 2009 the current line-up got together and in September 2010 the band released their debut album “Built for Comfort”.
The Dutch press has lauded it as an excellent debut album.
In October 2011 BluesMotel released it's second album: "Bound To Drive You Crazy".