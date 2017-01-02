TONY D (Solo) & with His Band REVOLVER (Pittston, PA)

Playlist
Genres: Blues / Classic Rock / Acoustic
TONY D (Solo) & with His Ban... (130 songs)
Tony D is Working Solo & Collaborating with Others, Such As Marco Maenza Etc. Recording & Performing With His Band REVOLVER!
Revolver Members:
Tony DeSanto--Lead Vocals, Guitars
John DeSanto-- Vocals, Guitars
'Captain' Jack (Juu Pickle) Davis-- Vocals, Bass Guitar
(Big) Angelo DeSanto-- Vocals, Drums
Group Has Been Together since 1999 & concentrate mostly on Classic Rock, Blues, Oldies, Acoustic & some Originals! Revolver Has Disbanded in April of 2013