Born in Brooklyn, NYC, Cindy Peress grew up and learned how to play music on the beaches in Rockaway. Influenced by all the great music available to us in these far out and wonderful times, she has created her very own style of BluesyRockyJazzyThrashyFunkyFolkySoul. Her performance is electrifying and unforgettable.