Ray Beadle Band (Sydney, NSW, AU)

Ray Beadle Band (4 songs)
Genres: Blues / FUNK / SOUL
Ray Beadle is a performer who you will never forget. Rays music is from the heart which is why he has been able to travel internationally to perform at various Blues clubs from Memphis, Chicago, Bangkok, Fiji, New Zealand and Hong Kong. Ray also loves to travel constantly around Australia to spread the word that the Blues, when played with conviction can be appreciated by a wide range of audiences, young and old. Ray has a deep understanding of his instrument and how to make it stir something within the listener. The 2010 winner of 3x Australian Blues Music Awards for BEST SONG/BEST ALBUM & BEST MALE VOCALIST.