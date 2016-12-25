Grandpa Erik (Oppegård, NO)

The Bluesmates was founded in Drøbak, Norway, in the late 90s, three of the original members are still in the band.

The band greatest strength is the variety in their repertorie. They play tunes by Fleetwood Mac, Fabulous Thunderbirds, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Clash, Finis Tasby, Dr Feelgood, Elmore James, Luther Allison and several others.

The Bluesmates have performed in conserts at Drøbak Blues Festival, Gardermoen Airport Hotel, Sonfestivalen, Mossekonserten, Halmfestivalen i Ski and Vinderfangerbukta Bluesconsert in Drøbak. In addition they have also played at dance parties and other musical arrangements.

The Band play their own versions of well known Blues tunes together with rock Classics.



Members: The Bluesmates: Espen Olavsen, Jim Greatorex, Robert E. Frøiseth, Geir Danielsen, Erik van der Lende