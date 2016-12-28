MOJO MORGAN (Haverfordwest, UK)

Playlists
MOJO MORGAN (17 songs)
Genres: Alternative / Blues / Rock
MOJO MORGAN = SINGER SONGWRITER.
Played and supported many bands.The Specials,Bad Manners,The Beat,Body Snatchers,and many more.
I started a band with the legendary Johnny Slide, called The Travelling Riverside Blues Band, playing all the universities around Britian,supporting Paul Jones Blues Band,Dr Feelgood, Nine Below Zero,Tony Mcphee's Band=ex Groundhogs,Stan Webb=ex Chicken Shack, Stiff Little Fingers and many more.
I also played in a band with Roddy Byers from the Specials.
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A BAND FOR A FESTIVAL, WEDDING, PARTY, CLUB OR PUB!.....LOOK NO FURTHER .....DANCE TILL YOU DROP WITH SOME ROCKI'N BLUES FROM
MOJO MORGAN'S HOOCHIE COOCHIE BAND.
JUST PRIVATE MESSAGE ME ON http://mojomusicman.webs.com
or Phone Mojo on 07973-229-710.