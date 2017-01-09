Uploads van BlindPigRecords

ABOUT BLIND PIG RECORDS

From our humble beginnings in the basement of an Ann Arbor, Michigan blues club in 1977, Blind Pig Records has grown into one of the premier blues labels in the world. A virtual who's who of blues and roots artists performed on the Blind Pig stage at one time or another - Otis Rush, Koko Taylor, Commander Cody, Asleep At The Wheel, Roosevelt Sykes, Robert Lockwood, Mighty Joe Young, Johnny Shines, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Walter Horton, Bonnie Raitt, Eddie Taylor, Jimmy Rogers, and Hound Dog Taylor, to name a few.



Their incredible performances and the enthusiasm of the audiences led to the notion of recording this memorable music and presenting it to fans beyond the confines of this legendary club. From the very beginning, our belief in the creative abilities of the artists and their need to expand the limits of their art form took precedence over a strict adherence to any narrowly defined musical idiom. As a result, our label's natural progression has been to release albums not only in Blues, but also in the fields of Roots Rock, Zydeco, Rhythm & Blues, and Soul Gospel. This philosophy has earned Blind Pig a reputation for excellence not only through releases by some of the all-time greats, but also through recordings of the new generation of artists who are bringing these uniquely American art forms into the 21st century.



