The Juke Joints (Kwadendamme, NL)

The Juke Joints, one of the major bluesbands in The Netherlands, perform their music troughout Europe (and US) for over 30 years now !

The band has been touring extensively, including frequent visits to England and Ireland.

They continue to perform on stages in Holland, France, Germany, Belgium, Latvia, Curaçao, Scandinavia and the USA. They were the first European band to play the prestigious DeltaBlues Festival in Greenville, Mississippi sharing the bill with Little Feat, Dr. John and BB King !

They have shared stages with the best that blues has to offer: Kim Wilson, Buddy Guy,Little Charlie & the Nightcats, The Paladins, Walter Trout, Rod Piazza & The Mighty Flyers, The Nighthawks, Bernard Allison, Van Morrison, Bonnie Raitt, George Thorogood, Roomful of Blues, Jim Suhler & Monky Beat, Joe Bonamassa and Johnny Winter.