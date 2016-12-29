Delen     Populaire blogs     Volgende blog »
The long awaited reunion, Donnie Miller and Rude Awakening return to Kansas City for what will be know as a Giant Blues Jam Extravaganza!! In addition its only fitting that we call it a One Block West reunion, since the Jobsite Bar is one block west of I-35, and its as crazy here as it was back in the day! Like always we will be keeping it wild and rocking through the night with some of the best Blues, so come on, join in and be apart of this amazing event. Coyote Bill and his brand of take no prisoners blues will kick off the night as they strike a cord and rip up the stage. One thing is for sure, you'll be having a good time surrounded by fast bikes, hot girls, cold beer and great musicians.



Restless Blues Band (Los Angeles, CA)


Restless Blues Band (Los Angeles, CA)

Playlists

Restless Blues Band Songs (14 songs)

Band Members: Aynee Osborn Denise Fraser Drew DeAscentis Ron Battle
Artist Name: Restless Blues Band
Genres: Blues / roots / americana


Restless Blues Band / Bio

Restless Blues is more than a band, it's family - four people doing what they love, loving what they do, living in the truth of the music. Great rhythm section lead by co-founder, Denise Fraser who's been playing with Aynee for over twenty years. Strong and emotive lead guitar that intertwines with the vocals and melodies. And then there’s Aynee O. Restless Blue’s lead singer has a terrific voice in the style of Bonnie Raitt or k.d. lang, but with more rock'n’roll sex appeal.

Even if you don't live and breathe the 'blues', this is music that will move you. Make you feel good. And that’s the goal – feeling good. It's pretty simple.

The band plays a diverse range of cool Texas blues to hard driving, crowd-pleasing tunes from the likes of Muddy Waters, Aretha Franklin, Clapton, Bonnie Raitt, Susan Tedeschi to great originals from the pen of lead singer Aynee Osborn.

Dynamic vocals, interesting arrangements and stellar musicianship - it all adds up to a band that will have audiences coming back for more. The Restless Blues Band brings together seasoned musicians with a big love for the blues.

Take West Coast cool, mix in deep roots, rock star musicianship and contagious grooves, and you get the Restless Blues Band. Their unique urban sound blends jazz, country and soul influences into a big, bluesy ball of energy and power. Live shows feature a range of hooky originals to hard-driving, crowd-pleasing tunes that are both heart moving and great fun.

Lead singer Aynee Osborn and drummer Denise Fraser founded the band and have been collaborating for 20 years - and their chemistry, artistry and connection shine.

Aynee Osborn’s richly textured vocals are akin to Bonnie Raitt and a dash of kd lang –with gutsy depth that is uniquely her own. She launched her career in Parisian cabarets, and still evokes that up-close enchantment today. Aynee’s recording experience was highlighted by many years of working with close friend and producer, Paul Rothchild (Janis Joplin, Bonnie Raitt and The Doors). Aynee also was championed by The Eagles’ Glenn Frey to sing in his jazz club in Aspen, Co. She’s come close to the ‘big dream’ coming true but chose to stay true to her music rather than do what the ‘business’ wanted her to do.

Denise Fraser is a drumming prodigy whose experience ranges from Broadway to the bayou. Praised for keen intuition and peerless improvisation, she’s a spectacle of musicianship to behold.

East Coast native and lead guitarist Drew DeAscentis cut his teeth playing the Blues. A Berklee Music College grad and acclaimed film and TV sessions’ player, he radiates joy and inspired genius on stage.

LA native bassist Ron Battle rounds out the quartet as the smooth, unifying groove of the band. His pedigree jam mates include Solomon Burke, Linda Hopkins Lucky Peterson and Buddy Miles.

Together, the Restless Blues Band’s love for the music and mutual respect are infectious. Their powerful, big energy sound moves audiences’ hearts and bodies.

Even if you’re new to the Blues, this band will get to you. As singer Osborn recently emphasized with her magnetic smile, “That is the goal, feeling good, it’s pretty simple.”

Restless Blues Band / Videos (3 Videos)





