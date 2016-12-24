Delen     Populaire blogs     Volgende blog »
Bye...
Bye
Fabio Nobili (Milano, IT)


Band Members: Blues/Funk & Rock "SONGWRITER" ( voice, guitars acoustic, bass & loop station, ONE-MAN-BAND )
Artist Name: Fabio Nobili
Genres: Indie / Funk / Blues / Rock


At the age of 16 Fabio was struck by an inborn passion for music, mainly fusion and, virtually for fun, became a self-taught bass guitarist.
In the course of time he began to play with rock bands from his home town, until he discovered his true inclination for blues. He subsequently taught himself to play the acoustic guitar and.. by chance one evening, having to sing a few songs himself, discovered he was able to sing in tune. From then on he started writing songs and with the good fortune of being able to count on excellent musicians he began a long series of live gigs and performances. He has performed with major artists: keyboard player Mauro Bordoni, Tipsy President, Wild Turkeys, PinnoParra e i fratelli, Acoustic Good Story, appeared with mediaset TV and Timoria, Arthur Miles, Fiorello, Fabio Treves etc. He has also taken part in music events such as Emergenza rock, Rock targato Italia, Trofeo Pergolesi Jesi (AN), Musica e Panorami (CO) where he won a scholarship from the music academy in Dongo, La bella e la voce S.Vincent (AO), Zerocover Genova, Blues Made in Italy Cerea (VR), etc.



