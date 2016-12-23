Cleveland Blues Music (Sunshine Coast, QLD, AU)

CLEVELAND BLUES

"I first encountered Cleveland Blues & The Red Eye Junction as the headline act over a year ago @ The Torquay pub and was blown away!"

If this QLD based footstomping grunge rock blues band don`t get you tapping your feet or dancing on the tables nothing will. These guys have a fast paced raunchy heavily distorted slide sound & in 2010 released a self recorded CD "Down By The Apple Tree". They've since been touring the country non-stop and still have found the time to bring out a new CD "Rich Man Poor Man" which is a must buy. I highly recommend them, if you hear they are coming your way, it is a must see of an original style of soulfull old time blues ROCKED UP !!!

Geelong Gig Guide, T Chamberlain 2012

Front man, Cleveland, has created a unique style of dirty rockin' swamp blues on his selection of resonator guitars, three string cigar box, acoustic Cole Clarke, newly added electric guitar, banjo and electric slide violin. Cleveland joined forces with beautiful, talented drummer, Bambam, in January 2010, who smashes out the backbone to the bands heartbeat, like no man can.

Swamp Blues is set to be one of the biggest sounds of 2012 and no other band are doing it with the effortless style of local Sunshine Coast act ClevelandBlues right now. Don`t miss your chance to get up nice and close to them while on stage and let their gutsy raw sound wash all over you.

GET IT ON YA !