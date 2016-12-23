Delen     Populaire blogs     Volgende blog »
Blog maken     Inloggen
_
_
Bye...
_
Home__Weblog__Prikbord__Fotoblog__Videoblog__Foto's__Links__Gastenboek__Vrienden__Zoeken__Tip__Login
_

Welkom op mijn Weblog

(Geen beschrijving)



Mijn Profiel
Bye
Ik ben nu offline

• Mijn profiel
• Privé bericht sturen
• Als vriend toevoegen

Toevoegen als weblog vriend






Zoeken in Google
_



Categorieën Overzicht
• .
• = = = = = MIJN FAVORIETE MUZIEK
• ~ BLUES REVERBNATION
• ~ BLUES LIJSTEN
• ~ POP LIJSTEN
• ~ Blues Label

_



Laatste Weblog artikelen
Dudley Taft (Cincinnati, OH)
23 december 2016 20:04

Cottonfield (La Línea d...
23 december 2016 20:02

Cleveland Blues Music (Sunshin...
23 december 2016 20:00

Cindy Peress (NL)
23 december 2016 19:58

Blues Label (1) - 26 Vids!
23 december 2016 19:52




Fotoboeken
Nog geen foto's toegevoegd.






Weblog Vrienden

Nog geen weblog vrienden toegevoegd.



Gastenboek berichten



Watskeburt Op 50plusser.nl
Door robvandevries om 15:38
_
Robvandevries Online

Door Lifeisaminestrone om 15:37
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door gvvianen om 15:31
_
Aangemeld bij een Digitale club

Door Pandora57 om 15:30
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door NicolaasP om 15:29
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door Pandora57 om 15:29
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door cc om 15:29
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door redone om 15:28
_
Nieuwe Reactie geplaatst





_

Andere artikelen



Cleveland Blues Music (Sunshine Coast, QLD, AU)


Cleveland Blues Music (Sunshine Coast, QLD, AU)

Playlists

Cleveland Blues Music Songs (4 songs)

Band Members: Ihaia Pirere - Guitar & Vocals, Andrea Norden - Drums/Percussion
Artist Name: Cleveland Blues Music
Active Since: 04/12
Genres: Alternative / Rock / Blues


« Back to Profile

CLEVELAND BLUES

"I first encountered Cleveland Blues & The Red Eye Junction as the headline act over a year ago @ The Torquay pub and was blown away!"

If this QLD based footstomping grunge rock blues band don`t get you tapping your feet or dancing on the tables nothing will. These guys have a fast paced raunchy heavily distorted slide sound & in 2010 released a self recorded CD "Down By The Apple Tree". They've since been touring the country non-stop and still have found the time to bring out a new CD "Rich Man Poor Man" which is a must buy. I highly recommend them, if you hear they are coming your way, it is a must see of an original style of soulfull old time blues ROCKED UP !!!

Geelong Gig Guide, T Chamberlain 2012

Front man, Cleveland, has created a unique style of dirty rockin' swamp blues on his selection of resonator guitars, three string cigar box, acoustic Cole Clarke, newly added electric guitar, banjo and electric slide violin. Cleveland joined forces with beautiful, talented drummer, Bambam, in January 2010, who smashes out the backbone to the bands heartbeat, like no man can.

Swamp Blues is set to be one of the biggest sounds of 2012 and no other band are doing it with the effortless style of local Sunshine Coast act ClevelandBlues right now. Don`t miss your chance to get up nice and close to them while on stage and let their gutsy raw sound wash all over you.

GET IT ON YA !



Learn how to put a song on itunes at ReverbNation.com



Weblog article by Ron Cijs
(Weblogger, Twitter, Hyver & FB)

Ron Cijs
FacebookTwitterHyvesWeblogYouTubeLinkedin

NEWSLETTER

Mijn profielPlus lidmaatschapManMijn prive berichtenMijn fotoboekenMijn clubMijn weblog




Geplaatst op 23 december 2016 20:00 en 1910 keer bekeken

Geef uw reactie  |  Tip een vriend  |  Begin uw eigen weblog


Deel dit artikel via:





_
R
 eacties van leden


Je reactie
Naam   Gast
Reactie   
  _
Captcha_Beveiligingsvraag

Welk dier is dit?
_

Er zijn nog geen reacties gegeven.