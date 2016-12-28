Mercury Bluesband (Stockholm, SE)

Mercury Bluesband (Stockholm, SE)

Mercury Bluesband has existed for quite a while, but the members have changed over the years. Today the band consists of well experienced musicians who all play with other bands as well.

Jan "Harmonica Henry" Sjöström (harmonica and vocals) is probably Sweden's no 1 harmonica player. He started playing in the sixties and was, together with Sven Zetterberg, permanent member of the legendary band "Chicago Express". Now he has his own band "Harmonica Henry & The Bluesrockers".

Thomas "Fälllkniven" Grahn is a very experienced harmonica player and has recieved both Åmål Blues Fest Award and Janne Rosenqvist Memorial Price. He has his own band: Thomas Grahn Blues Band.

Per Ängkvist (vocals and guitar) is an experienced musician who has played in lots of blues bands.

Andrea Ängkvist Resch plays piano and organ and has since she first recorded with "Onna Taas Band" about thirty years ago played a lot of gigs with different bands.

Urban Hed (upright bass) is one of the best bass players in this country and member of several other bands.

Tommy "Big T" Moberg is in this band back where he started his musical career: behind the drums. He is also a singer and the front man in his bands "Trickbag" and "The Beat From Palookaville"

Mercury Bluesband mostly plays classical Chicago blues from the fifties. ..For bookings call Per Ängkvist on +46739824795..... .. .. .. .. .. .. .. ..