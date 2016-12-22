Chris Dair (Limoges, FR)

Genres include: Blues, World Blues, Jazz Fusion

Chris Dair was born in the UK of Irish Sicilian origin. At the age of 5 he was inspired to play the guitar by hearing Manitas De Plata and was given his first acoustic guitar. Entirely self-taught he began making up his own scales, that he now calls Dairian scales, and even made up his own chords, and the phrases he played were based on what he heard of flamenco guitar.

At age 12 Chris was introduced to the blues and a new passion was ignited. Although Blues is perhaps his principle genre, Chris has a passion for Afro, Latin and Eastern styles of music, particularly Indian Classical and Jazz, and blended with his own unique style, almost a new genre is born. The blues album Crossroads To Freedom is the epitome of this crossover World Blues.

During these early years he gigged in London at venues like Ronnie Scotts with John Mayall, John McVie, George Melly, and with the Climax Blues Band. He was spotted by Alexis Korner when only 16, an opportunity that unfortunately was prevented by other commitments.

As a young lead guitarist Chris jammed/played with many of the R&B and rock legends of our time, including Rory Gallagher, Jimmy Page, Ginger Baker, the late Paul Kossof, Captain Beefheart, Dick Stubbs (Juicy Lucy), Linda Lewis (Ferris Wheel), Dave Davies (The Kinks), Roy Wood (Wizard), Mickey Finn (T-Rex), Mark Knopfler, Led Zeppelin, Peter Green, Jeff Beck. Most unforgettably with the great blues legend Bukka White.

One of his last gigs in the UK was a re-opening of The Place where he appeared along with the Marshall Road Show (Marshall Amplification), and Climax Blues Band. Chris then moved to Ireland to concentrate on writing and recording, but found great pleasure in regularly gigging with bassist Noel Redding (Jimi Hendrix Experience). They were joined on occasion by drummer John Coughlan (Status Quo), and Eric Bell (Thin Lizzie) amongst others.

Chris's music is played worldwide on both terrestrial and online radio and since moving to France Chris has performed solo concerts, and given guitar master classes, for the Conservatoires and various Jazz Festivals in the region.

Chris currently attracts large audiences online with his solo live broadcasts via iBroadcast.tv, and is renowned for his effortless, precise, sensitive and powerful mastery of guitar, both acoustic and electric.

Influences include Jimi Hendrix, Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins, Charles Mingus, and Blues legends such as Muddy Waters, Bukka White and Leadbelly.

Composer Amphonic Music:

Bermuda Cablevision; French Films; Nickelodeon; E!; Romanian General and Broadcasting; Singaporean Films; USA Television and Cable; Guinness World Records (USA); Intimate Portraits (Cable TV USA); The Vibe, Brian Waddell (USA); The Surf Show (USA); True Hollywood Story (USA); and many more.



