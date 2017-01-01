Terri Lynn & Thunder Blues (Mount Juliet, TN)

Playlists
Terri Lynn & Thunder Blues Songs (10 songs)
Favorites (3 songs)
Band Members: Kevin Kathey, road manager, drummer, band leader;Jamie Bowles and Billy Anderson, keys,Chris Beckerdite lead
Artist Name: Terri Lynn & Thunder Blues
Genres: Blues
Terri Lynn & Thunder Blues / Bio
Born and raised in Music city I went backstage at the Grand Ole Opry at age 5. hosted Nashville's only Writer 's Night with Chart Band for over 11 years. had the pleasure over the years of sharing the stage with AN ARRAY OF ARTISTS FROM :SHIRLEY KING, TO CHARLIE LOUVIN & EVEN MONTGOMERY & GENTRY, MY SOUND IS FUNK N BLUES MY CURRENT CD BLUE STORM: NASHVILLE MUSIC GUIDE:TERRI LYNN TAKES CENTER STAGE Terri Lynn slinks into the stage light sliding, swaying, purring, growling, draped in glitter and sequins,a sexy creature.she commands the presence of a preacher,a poet,politician,but mainly a star. Terri Lynn transports the crowd to Harlem in the 1920's,a street corner in New Orleans,a shack in the muddy Delta,delivering music too complex to be fenced by labels.too smart to be blues, and too emotional to be jazz. Reflecting the band performance was chilling,erotic and passionate.Terri Lynn's voice spiraled from lusty sighs to desperate,gravely howls.With the attitude of Aretha Franklin, the deeply moody notes of Billie Holiday, and the southern flavor of Patsy Cline.
Terri Lynn & Thunder Blues / Videos (4 Videos)