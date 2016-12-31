Sharpees (London, UK)

Playlists
Sharpees Songs (6 songs)
Band Members: Bill Mead -Guitar/lead vocals, Baz Payne -Bass/vocals, Spencer Blackledge or Brendan O'Neill -drums
Artist Name: Sharpees
Genres: Blues / Alternative Rock / RnB
Sharpees / Bio
Originally a North Kent based band made up of three ex-members of Rebel who played at most of the Kent and London circuit in the late 70's and early 80's. They released their first single "Rocka Shocka" with the well known East London label Bridgehouse Records. Billy's long history of differing styles which mesh with the band' strange aggressive mix of Blues/ rock/ country/ classical styles so well, ensure that the band is always exciting and fresh with much improvisation.
For enquiries or bookings contact:
Bill Mead: Tel: 07925 692580
Email: bullfrog@fsmail.net
The Sharpees now have a new line up and a new album to promote.
Sharpees / Videos (2 Videos)