Paul Robert Thomas (London, UK)

Bio of Paul Robert Thomas, Song Lyricist

My name is Paul Robert Thomas (a.k.a. Paul Thomas a.k.a. 'Paul Lyricist') & I am a song lyricist (try saying that after a few beers:)! I was born & grew up in North London with Camden Town, Swiss Cottage, Primrose Hill & Regents Park as my playgrounds and in my teens I would sell hotdogs outside the famous Roundhouse in Chalk Farm where I met many famous personalities including Andy Warhol.

I have some Welsh blood in me too as my mother & grandmother was from Wales.

I am always writing song lyrics and I will consider working with any artist, singer or band - established or not, wishing to add music to my lyrics & turn them into songs. I really don't care if you are famous or not, as long as you can make music & think you can make a good song from my lyrics with the aim of releasing the songs on an album or as downloads.

I believe that the act of creation, in this instance - creating songs, is a gift from God or a higher spirit!

My musical & lyrical roots are drawn from English Folk, American Folk & Blues, Christian/Gospel with influences from English nursery rhymes and church hymns.

I have worked with/for/met many famous people from The Queen to Presidents and I'm really not easily impressed by titles - what matters most is who you are, not what you are or what title you hide behind! I work with people who have manners and are looking to share 50/50 - I detest and have no time for those many in the 'music world' who are looking to make a 'fast buck' on the back of someone else!

I am the current No.1 Blues artist for London & No.2 Nationally & am also the UK's National No.1 Spiritual artist, No.1 for London & No.4 in the world at www.reverbnation.com/paulssongsofbelief.

My main music site is at http://www.paullyrics.com and I am also on My Space at http://www.myspace.com/paullyricist where you can see examples of my song collaborations and work and also see details of my latest official releases.

My Facebook music page is https://www.facebook.com/pages/Paul-Robert-Thomas-Song-Lyricist/108996442492089

and I am on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/paullyricist and you can contact me by e-mail at paul@paullyrics.com.

Thank you and wishing you all the best from Paul:)!

