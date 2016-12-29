Delen     Populaire blogs     Volgende blog »
The long awaited reunion, Donnie Miller and Rude Awakening return to Kansas City for what will be know as a Giant Blues Jam Extravaganza!! In addition its only fitting that we call it a One Block West reunion, since the Jobsite Bar is one block west of I-35, and its as crazy here as it was back in the day! Like always we will be keeping it wild and rocking through the night with some of the best Blues, so come on, join in and be apart of this amazing event. Coyote Bill and his brand of take no prisoners blues will kick off the night as they strike a cord and rip up the stage. One thing is for sure, you'll be having a good time surrounded by fast bikes, hot girls, cold beer and great musicians.



_



Paul Robert Thomas (London, UK)

Playlists

Paul Robert Thomas Songs (41 songs)

Band Members: Check out our funny new Reggae video 'Moon Dog Blues' below:)!!!!
Artist Name: Paul Robert Thomas
Active Since: 07/11
Genres: Blues / Indie / Folk


Bio of Paul Robert Thomas, Song Lyricist

My name is Paul Robert Thomas (a.k.a. Paul Thomas a.k.a. 'Paul Lyricist') & I am a song lyricist (try saying that after a few beers:)! I was born & grew up in North London with Camden Town, Swiss Cottage, Primrose Hill & Regents Park as my playgrounds and in my teens I would sell hotdogs outside the famous Roundhouse in Chalk Farm where I met many famous personalities including Andy Warhol.
I have some Welsh blood in me too as my mother & grandmother was from Wales.

I am always writing song lyrics and I will consider working with any artist, singer or band - established or not, wishing to add music to my lyrics & turn them into songs. I really don't care if you are famous or not, as long as you can make music & think you can make a good song from my lyrics with the aim of releasing the songs on an album or as downloads.

I believe that the act of creation, in this instance - creating songs, is a gift from God or a higher spirit!
My musical & lyrical roots are drawn from English Folk, American Folk & Blues, Christian/Gospel with influences from English nursery rhymes and church hymns.

I have worked with/for/met many famous people from The Queen to Presidents and I'm really not easily impressed by titles - what matters most is who you are, not what you are or what title you hide behind! I work with people who have manners and are looking to share 50/50 - I detest and have no time for those many in the 'music world' who are looking to make a 'fast buck' on the back of someone else!

I am the current No.1 Blues artist for London & No.2 Nationally & am also the UK's National No.1 Spiritual artist, No.1 for London & No.4 in the world at www.reverbnation.com/paulssongsofbelief.

My main music site is at http://www.paullyrics.com and I am also on My Space at http://www.myspace.com/paullyricist where you can see examples of my song collaborations and work and also see details of my latest official releases.

My Facebook music page is https://www.facebook.com/pages/Paul-Robert-Thomas-Song-Lyricist/108996442492089
and I am on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/paullyricist and you can contact me by e-mail at paul@paullyrics.com.

Thank you and wishing you all the best from Paul:)!

www.twitter.com/paullyricist
https://soundcloud.com/paulrthomas
http://www.youtube.com/paulie56il
www.facebook.com/Paul.Robert.Thomas
www.Facebook.com/AMillionLoveSongs
www.facebook.com/paulthomasandpaulwalker /
www.reverbnation.com/paulrobertthomas
www.reverbnation.com/paulssongsofbelief
www.reverbnation.com/paullyricist

Paul Robert Thomas / Videos (15 Videos)





Weblog article by Ron Cijs
(Weblogger, Twitter, Hyver & FB)

Geplaatst op 29 december 2016 18:50 en 1695 keer bekeken

