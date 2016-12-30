River City Junction (Ottawa, ON, CA)

Playlists
Band Members: Caroline Addison - Lead Vocals & Drums, Jason Fryer - Guitars & Vocals, Tom Joanisse - Bass
Artist Name: River City Junction
Active Since: 12/05
Genres: Blues / Retro-Rock
River City Junction / Bio
River City Junction is a Canadian Blues/Retro-Rock power trio, long steeped in the traditions of Blues and Rock ‘n' Roll. A rich blend of old school Chicago Blues, Motown, and Classic Rock, their music forms a very potent sonic cocktail that is raw, organic and uplifting. Leaning heavily on their roots, River City Junction's driving sound is deeply infused with elements of yesteryear yet remains distinctively their own.
