Gerry Pearson (St Albert, AB, CA)

Band Members: Various

Artist Name: Gerry Pearson

Active Since: 01/70

Genres: Blues / Rock / R&B/Jazz/Jam/Other/Cajun

Like Live Blues? give us a Thumbs up on the Like Icon it shows your love! all Downloads are Free!

Suzuki Harmonicas available @ Innovations in St Albert the only Authorized dealer in the Edmonton Area.

Songs marked with * are new or updated.

My name is Gerry Pearson I'm 61 years young I have been playing harmonica for over 40 years. My greatest influence in music is from my Dad who was very talented and could play anything without even having any previous experience with the instrument. When he first heard me play he said" You'll Never be able to play that thing even the neighbours dog is whinning when you do" Boy reverse Psychology sure worked with me! I finally figured out that to play the harmonica you had to think of it as whistling a tune and from that point on it was Easy. Just before my father passed away he told me "remember when I told you that you would never be able to play? Well son you have come a long way and I have to tell you that I love the way you can play." At my Dad's funeral I played a song in his memory "smile with two harmonicas one in crossharp and the other in straight I only wish he could have heard it. Paul Butterfield, James Cotton, John Mayall, Charlie Musselwhite, Sonny Boy Williamson, Little Walter Horton, Muddy Waters, George Harmonica Smith, Taj Mahal, Junior Wells, Howling Wolf have all influenced my playing especially Paul Butterfield. In the late 70's I learned to play guitar and had my own band along with my Bro John that played strictly original tunes. We used to rent halls and fill them playing just our original tunes. In 97 I moved from Montreal to St Albert where I stagnated for a few years not knowing anyone and finally heard of an open Stage @ Bud's ran by Carmen Cook. This is where I was revitalized and continue to play as often as I Can. Thanks to my Daughter Jen who gave me this website for Christmas www.open-jam.com/. With this site I can post Jams for anyone who wants or needs the opportunity to play and share their Talent with the community. This website dedicated to " A Place where Musicians meet" I'm in two bands one called Blues Emporium and the other Big Daddy and the Blues Hounds. I want to especially thank all the fans for their encouragement for this is what drives musicians to do better as real music comes from the heart. I also want to thank all the musicians that I have played with @ all these Jams Especally: Dave Nobes Guitar/vocals, Lonnie Hanson Bass, Lawry Rugg Drums, Hank Lionhart Vocals, Wailin Wayne Pattern Vocals, Rob Suter guitar, Curtis Ebner bass,Thane Satre Drums, Chris Durand Guitar, Norm Henze guitar, Darryl Schmidt Drums,Simon King on bass,Gord MacDonald Bass,Ron Checoraý tenor Sax,Five Points Quintet Steve Frise - electric guitar, Khi "Golden Gloves" Mattu - electric bass,Jonny McCormack - tenor saxophone, Ian Morris - drums, Adam Remenda - Piano, Dave Berry vocals and guitar, Steve Berry Bass, Jim Donnett Guitar, Mark Ammar Drums, Uptown" Freddie Brown - Drums/vocals, Bob "Rock" Webster - Guitar/vocals, "Doghouse Donnie" Marcotte - Bass, Dieter (last name unknown) - Congas, Eric Martin - Guitar & Vox, Jerry "The Pres' " Ford - Tenor Sax, The Hardline Blues Band Jeremy Loome - Guitar and vocals; Doug Crighton - Guitar; Don Seller - Bass; Jonny McCormack - sax and horns leader; Wol, Automata Tomas de-Camino-Beck (Vocals, guitar, synth, organ), Jason (Bass), Matt (Drums) and Rem (piano) Brent Sobkowicz Drums,Ross VanEldikGuitar Vocals,Bernie Kovalevski drums, Dun Nguyen Bass Guitar,More artists on Blog Part 1 and Part 2 Profile Photo provided by Tracy Kolenchuk http://www.pbase.com/tracyk/profile









