EG Kight (Dublin, GA)

Georgia native EG Kight has traveled the world, from Germany to Italy to Japan and Mexico, and points in between. Kight takes great pride in representing the U.S., and was honored to be the recipient of the 2013 Georgia Music Legend Award.

With eight blues music nominations, three for Song of the Year, Kight continues to help shape contemporary blues. Considered one of the true blues vocalists, she recently performed several U.S. shows with Blue Alley, her German touring band, for the German American Cultural Foundation. Kight also performed her solo show for Chattanooga’s Sister Cities Association, an organization which has developed Sister City partnerships with cities in Germany, China, Israel, Russia and the Republic of Korea..

Kight’s songwriting savvy has led to invitations to teach songwriting workshops in Italy and Germany.

When Kight is home, she loves being out in the country with her pet goats, writing new songs, and taking more pictures to add to her photography portfolio. But when it’s time, she loads up the car and heads out, to take her “country-flavored southern-fried blues” music to the fans. It’s what she does. It’s what she loves….

