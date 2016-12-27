Large Louie (Vancouver, WA)

Delen     Populaire blogs     Volgende blog »
Blog maken     Inloggen
_
_

_
Home__Weblog__Prikbord__Fotoblog__Videoblog__Foto's__Links__Gastenboek__Vrienden__Zoeken__Tip__Login
_

Welkom op mijn Weblog

The long awaited reunion, Donnie Miller and Rude Awakening return to Kansas City for what will be know as a Giant Blues Jam Extravaganza!! In addition its only fitting that we call it a One Block West reunion, since the Jobsite Bar is one block west of I-35, and its as crazy here as it was back in the day! Like always we will be keeping it wild and rocking through the night with some of the best Blues, so come on, join in and be apart of this amazing event. Coyote Bill and his brand of take no prisoners blues will kick off the night as they strike a cord and rip up the stage. One thing is for sure, you'll be having a good time surrounded by fast bikes, hot girls, cold beer and great musicians.



Mijn Profiel
Bye
Ik ben nu offline

• Mijn profiel
• Privé bericht sturen
• Als vriend toevoegen

Toevoegen als weblog vriend






Zoeken in Google
_



Categorieën Overzicht
• ~ Top100 Aller Tijden 1968 t/m 2016
• ~ Top100+ Aller Tijden FB 2014/15
• ~ Top2000 2007 t/m 2014
• = Top100 Wereldsteden
• ~ Top100 Blues Muziek
• ~ Top25 Web-Radio's
• ~ Top40 VideoClips
• = Afbeeldingen
• = Astrologie
• = Computer
• = Divers
• = Hobby
• = Humor
• = Kunst
• ~ Muziek*
• = Seizoenen
• = Software
• = Spelen
• = Spiritueel
• = Sport
• = Tantra
• = Vakanties
• = Vrouwen
• = Wetenschap
• .
• = = = = = MIJN FAVORIETE MUZIEK
• ~ Abba
• ~ Adiemus
• ~ Andre Rieu
• ~ Anouk
• ~ Animals
• ~ AC/DC
• ~ Björk
• ~ Bløf
• ~ Boudewijn de Groot
• ~ Brainbox
• ~ Bryan Adams
• ~ Chris Hinze
• ~ Buddy Holly
• ~ Bruce Springsteen
• ~ Black Sabbath
• ~ Boston
• ~ Beatles
• ~ Clouseau
• ~ Creedence clearwater revival
• ~ Crosby Stills & Nash
• ~ Cher
• ~ Cranberries
• ~ Dave Berry
• ~ David Bowie
• ~ Deep Purple
• ~ Dr. Hook
• ~ Delerium
• ~ Doors
• ~ Elvis Presley
• ~ Enigma
• ~ Enya
• ~ Eagles
• ~ Earth wind and fire
• ~ Era
• ~ Frank Zappa
• ~ Fleetwood Mac
• ~ Guns N' Roses
• ~ Golden Earring
• ~ Harry Jekkers
• ~ Herman Brood
• ~ Hollies
• ~ Joe Cocker
• ~ SHAKIRA
• ~ METALLICA
• ~ Rod Stewart
• ~ Rolling Stones
• ~ OUTSIDERS
• ~ PsyTidus DJ
• ~ Simply Red
• ~ TALKING HEADS
• ~ Within Temptation
• ~ Santana
• ~ Scorpions
• ~ Marco Borsato
• ~ Lou Reed
• ~ René Froger
• ~ Mink De Ville
• ~ Roy Orbison
• ~ Everly Brothers
• ~ Sarah Brightman
• ~ Sacred Spirit
• ~ Mamas and the Papas
• ~ Shadows
• ~ Cusco
• ~ Frans Bauer
• ~ Spirits of Nature
• ~ River Dance
• ~ UB 40
• ~ Vangelis
• ~ Led Zeppelin
• ~ Queen
• ~ Meat Loaf
• ~ Moody Blues
• ~ Supertramp
• ~ dIRE sTRAITS
• ~ Marillion
• ~ Toto
• ~ Procol Harum
• ~ Kiss
• ~ U2
• ~ Simon and Garfunkel
• ~ Nirvana
• ~ Kate Bush !!!
• ~ Yanni
• ~ Katie Melua
• ~ Norah Jones
• ~ Clannad
• ~ Michael Jackson
• ~ Pink Floyd
• ~ Bon Jovi
• ~ Bee Gees
• ~ Tina Turner
• ~ Elton John
• ~ John Miles
• = = = == = = = = = WERELDMUZIEK
• ~ Divers
• = = = = = = = = = = = = THE BLUES
• ~ B.B. King
• ~ Cuby & The Blizzards
• ~ Eric Clapton
• ~ Jimi Hendricks
• ~ Joe Bonamassa
• ~ John Mayall
• ~ Nina Simone
• ~ Dave Hole
• ~ Robben Ford
• ~ Buddy Guy
• ~ ZZ Top
• ~ SEASICK STEVE
• ~ Gary Moore
• ~ Steve Vai
• ~ Gerry Lane
• ~ Sonny Landreth
• = = = = = = = = = = = = = = DIVERS
• ~ WEBRADIO'S
• ~ SLIDESHOWS
• ~ BLUES REVERBNATION
• ~ POP REVERBNATION
• ~ BLUES PLAYLISTS
• ~ POP PLAYLISTS
• ~ BLUES LIJSTEN
• ~ POP LIJSTEN
• ~ BLUES VIDEO'S
• ~ POP VIDEO'S
• ~ OPLOSSING
• ~ JUKEBOXS
• ~ LINKS
• ~ BLUESMOOSE (A-Z)
• ~ BLUESCAFÉ (A-J)
• ~ BLUESCAFÉ (K-Z)
• ~ THE SHACK (A-Z)
• ~ YOUTUBE (A-J)
• ~ YOUTUBE (K-Z)
• ~ DE HUT (A-J)
• ~ DE HUT (K-Z)
• ~ NEW (A-Z)
• ~ SRV (1)
• ~ SRV (2)
• ~ SRV (3)
• ~ SRV (4)
• ~ SRV (5)
• = Fotothema's
• = 50plusser.nl
• ~ Reserve
• = Doolhof
• = Archief
• ~ Gigs
• ~ Facebook
• ~ Santander C.F.
• ~ Blues Magazine Radio's
• ~ Muziek voor Volwassenen 2015
• ~ Muziek voor Volwassenen 2016
• ~ Blues Label

_



Laatste Weblog artikelen
Lisa Mills (Mobile, AL)
27 december 2016 19:34

Lightnin' Woodcock (Los A...
27 december 2016 19:31

Large Louie (Vancouver, WA)
27 december 2016 19:29

L'il Miss Mary (Newcastle...
27 december 2016 19:27

Journey Man (melbourne, VIC, AU)
27 december 2016 19:25




Fotoboeken
Nog geen foto's toegevoegd.






Weblog Vrienden

Nog geen weblog vrienden toegevoegd.



Gastenboek berichten



Watskeburt Op 50plusser.nl
Door kapak63 om 23:36
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door Peter Werkhoven om 23:28
_
Nieuwe Club reactie geplaatst

Door jokypoky om 23:28
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door elvira om 23:19
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door Lucia51 om 23:18
_
Nieuwe Reactie geplaatst

Door elvira om 23:18
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door AngelB om 23:14
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door Lucia51 om 23:13
_
Lucia51 Online





_

Andere artikelen



Large Louie (Vancouver, WA)


Large Louie (Vancouver, WA)

Playlists

Large Louie the Boogie Man Ori... (15 songs)

Band Members: Louie Louie Vox/Guitar/Keys,Greg Weholt on Vox/Harp,Dean"Dean-O"Stovall on Bass/Vox,Karl Gressel on Drum's/Vox
Artist Name: Large Louie the Boogie Man Original Blues&Boogie Music
Genres: Blues / Original Blues & Boogie Music / Butt Kick'n Boogie Music


Large Louie the Boogie Man Original Blue... / Bio

Large Louie
After playing many decades of one nighter's and touring and playing the glitz of Las Vegas Showrooms and Lounges and opening up for star's like Willie Nelson,and other's.Making TV commericals in Las Vegas and Radio Commericals in Southern Cal,putting years in studios recording many different genres of music including track's for West Coast Rap, Asian Rap, Alternative Rock, Country,Country Rock,Bluegrass,Ballads,Soul,Latin,recorded background music for Dinner Houses,back up band for dancers at Strip Club's in Garden Grove,and San Diego,and playing the Sunset Strip,and Smoke Filled Honky Tonks in the West,Southwest,North.
It was his biggest honor playing show's for our troops Marines,Army,Naval,Airforce for many years.And over the years having personal friendships with Ike Turner,John Dopyera the inventor of the Dobro Guitar,in Escondido Calif. Jamming with Little Julian Herrera in San Diego and many others All the time paying his dues and honing his craft.
Large Louie's first musical influences was the "Blues" and Boogie Woogie at age six,not knowing what it was called,he only knew that he loved it and that he wanted to play it! His toys at christmas were'nt toy gun's & games,his toy's were toy drum sets,toy tenor Sax,Piano,anything musical.At the age of seven he was talked into taking lessons
on classical violin with the promise that he could change to drums,and boogie woogie piano,this wasn't true so he made the best of it and became the best in his class.This wasn't cutting it for him,because he just couldn't make the sound's that he heard on late night radio in L.A.when he was supposed to be sleeping! At age 12 his parents moved from L.A.to start a cattle ranch in the nothern mountains of San Diego County.The Blues was left in L.A.but his love for it and his desire to play it lived never left him! In that old ranch house he found something in the cellar that would
change his life for ever! Louie found an old "broken" accoustic guitar that only had two strings on it and no back! That's
all he had but he found out the he could tune-up those two strings and play them.He showed promise on that broken guitar so his parents bought his first guitar which happened to be electric and a small amp,With this he started writing his own song's right away,and by the age of 16 had his own band and made his first his first double sided 45 rpm record at 18 in the same studio that "Angel Baby" and many other Classic's were recorded.
Louie turned full time pro at 18 and because he was "Large Louie" was never carded and started playing adult honky tonks and bars! In some of the "red neck"clubs he would get fired for playing a Blues song! Louie was playing any type of venue and genre to support his family!
Years later he started playing tracks for southern California rapper's,and International rappers,got "Ripped Off" on some International "hit's" that he had arranged and co-wrote and played on,he decided it was his time to get back to his original love "The Blues" to tell his own stories and pursue his own "Original Songs".After a close personal loss Louie decided the time was now!
It's his songwriting that drives him on and on,there will always be another story to tell as long as he can hold a guitar pick in his hand,and pound out Rock'n Boogie Woogie on Piano or Organ and Blues Riff's on Slide Guitar and Slide Mandolin.The Blues is his first love and only true love and always will be!

Large Louie the Boogie Man Original Blue... / Videos (4 Videos)





Home 90 photo Home-3-90_zps3337aee5.jpg

Weblog article by Ron Cijs
(Weblogger, Twitter, Hyver & FB)

Ron Cijs
FacebookTwitterHyvesWeblogYouTubeLinkedin

NEWSLETTER

Mijn profielPlus lidmaatschapManMijn prive berichtenMijn fotoboekenMijn clubMijn weblog


Large Louie (Vancouver, WA)


Large Louie (Vancouver, WA)




Geplaatst op 27 december 2016 19:29 en 2256 keer bekeken

Geef uw reactie  |  Tip een vriend  |  Begin uw eigen weblog


Deel dit artikel via:





_
R
 eacties van leden


Je reactie
Naam   Gast
Reactie   
  _
Captcha_Beveiligingsvraag

Welk dier is dit?
_

Er zijn nog geen reacties gegeven.