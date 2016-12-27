Lightnin' Woodcock (Los Angeles, CA)

Playlists
Lightnin' Woodcock Songs (17 songs)
Band Members: Lightnin' Woodcock - Lead Guitar/Voice/Harp, Clayton K. - Guitar, Will Lefevre - Bass, John Lord - Drums
Artist Name: Lightnin' Woodcock
Active Since: 09/06
Genres: Blues / Punk / Southern Hard Rock
Lightnin' Woodcock / Bio
Lightnin' Woodcock is downtown Los Angeles' semi-legendary filthy punk rock bluesman; he's a bad man who exhibits unusual prowess on guitar and growls some of the most perverted blues you'll ever hear. Lightnin' claims to have sold his soul in exchange for the ability to perform musical miracles, such as playing Jimi Hendrix with his hand bound in an oven mitt. Woodcock's band The Bad Muthafuckers provide an often-aggressive backdrop for his bluesy narrative, telling salacious tales of sex, drugs, voodoo and having the blues in DTLA... and how to beat the blues.
Lightnin' Woodcock / Videos (7 Videos)