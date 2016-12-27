L'il Miss Mary (Newcastle upon Tyne, UK)



L'il Miss Mary Songs (10 songs) Band Members: L'il Miss Mary, Joe Guillan and guests

Artist Name: L'il Miss Mary

Active Since: 12/11

Genres: Blues / Rock'n'Roll / Rockabilly

Lead vocalist with the amazing Miss Mary & The Mr Rights. An authentic 40s/50s 5 piece band doing all the best red hot Rhythm'n'Blues, Rockabilly & Rock'n'Roll.

L'il Miss Mary has had over 20 years experience as a singer and has sung many different styles in her successful career but her passion lies with music styles such as Rockabilly, Rhythm'n'Blues and Rock'n'Roll, so in 2011 she decided to produce a demo of the music she loves, which you can now hear on this page. Also during that time she joined together with some of the best musicians in the North East of England and formed Miss Mary & The Mr Rights.



Her first appearance with the band was a small guest spot during a large benefit gig for the wonderul Lil Esther in Utrecht, Holland. It was certainly an impressive debut at a very prestigious event.



The band made their official debut supporting the amazing Dave Phillips, one of the UK's Rockabilly legends, on 7th April 2012 at Dunston Excelsior Club in Gateshead and they absolutely rocked the place!!!! Be sure to look out for them playing at a venue near you.



