Chicago Blues Society (Chicago, IL)

Chicago Blues Society / Bio



Chicago Blues Society Was Created By Lovers Of Electrified Blues Wanting To Spread The Musical Gospel Of Our Blues Prophets & Rock Pioneers: Luther Allison, Chuck Berry, James Cotton, Bo Diddley, Willie Dixon, John Lee Hooker, Big Walter Horton, Howlin' Wolf, Buddy Guy, Little Walter Jacobs, Elmore James, Etta James, Syl Johnson, Albert King, Magic Sam, Robert Nighthawk, Jimmy Reed, Otis Rush, Hubert Sumlin, Koko Taylor, Muddy Waters & Sonny Boy Williamson . . Thanks For Your Interest And Support ! ! !









