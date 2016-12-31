Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps (Canyon Country, CA)

Ron's YouTube Collected Playlists!
Playlist: Teresa James & The Rhythm Tr... (8 songs)
Band Members: Teresa James - Vocals/Keys, Billy Watts-Guitar/Vocals, Herman Matthew-Drums - Terry Wilson - Bass/Vocals - Lee Thornberg- Trumpet - Ron Dziubla-sax
Artist Name: Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps
Active Since: 01/96
Genres: Blues / Greasy Texas Swamp / Southern Blues Rock
Bio
TERESA JAMES & THE RHYTHM TRAMPS are a Los Angeles, Ca. based band that with a very eclectic group of players play a greasy mix of Texas blues, Southern swamp meets New Orleans grooves and good feeling music that will get you on your feet and having a great time.