Bye...
Welkom op mijn Weblog

Bye
Ik ben nu offline

iReedMan (Chatsworth, CA)


Ron's YouTube Collected Playlists!


Playlists:
iReedMan Songs (12 songs)
Favorites (5 songs)

Band Members: iReedman & Jack Jr.
Artist Name: iReedMan
Genres: Blues / Soul / Rock


Bio

Joel Peskin (aka; iReedMan) is probably the most famous sax player you might not have heard of. He has toured with Streisand and The Beach Boys, played in the house bands of American Idol and Dancing with the Stars, it's his sax on the themes of Entertainment Tonight and literally hundreds of scores of feature films, tv movies and commercial jingles.

And he has a new single "Throw Me Under The Bus," with biting lyrics and an irresistible dance beat. It is from his latest CD entitled "Don't Burn The Bridge," with Merry Clayton of "Gimme Shelter" fame and "20 Feet From Stardom."

Joel is a raconteur and hails from back-in-the-day Brooklyn. He's full of prose and vinegar and his stories are as energetic and captivating as his music. He'll do both for you.

Videos (3 Videos)





