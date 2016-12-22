Chris Benice (Canoga Park, CA)

"Still got the Blues",and "Funk Me", recorded on V-Studio 20 and Guitar Tracks Pro4. Me playing solo guitar over a pre recorded and assmbled tracks.

"Full Time Lover", recorded during a practice session at ,"Uncles Studios", in Van Nuys. circa 2008.With Paul Jonason Drums, John Esposito Bass, Madison Mason Guitar, Darrell Fetty Keyboards, Chris Benice Guitar.

Not a Wonder, Full Time Lover,Red House,Aint no Sunshine, Chris Benice Guitar, Paul Jonason Drums, John Esposito Bass. 2010.



