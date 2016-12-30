Rumble Mud (BE)

Delen     Populaire blogs     Volgende blog »
The long awaited reunion, Donnie Miller and Rude Awakening return to Kansas City for what will be know as a Giant Blues Jam Extravaganza!! In addition its only fitting that we call it a One Block West reunion, since the Jobsite Bar is one block west of I-35, and its as crazy here as it was back in the day! Like always we will be keeping it wild and rocking through the night with some of the best Blues, so come on, join in and be apart of this amazing event. Coyote Bill and his brand of take no prisoners blues will kick off the night as they strike a cord and rip up the stage. One thing is for sure, you'll be having a good time surrounded by fast bikes, hot girls, cold beer and great musicians.



Band Members: Michel Bertels, Chris Kiekens, Bruno Van Reeth, Arnoud Pieterse
Artist Name: Rumble Mud
Active Since: 01/11
Genres: Blues / Country Rock



Bio

“Is everybody on the boat?” That sound came out of the Rumble Mud-speaker at the beginning of their try-out gig at the BP café (last February). Simultaneously with an explosive E chord that went towards the crowd as a welcoming surprise. Surprise?! Indeed , to be more specific it’s the kind of chord you would normally play at the end of a gig, but it seems to work for Rumble Mud. From that moment on, as they started to play their first song “Bug spray”, until the end of their gig ,the crowd stayed focused on every song they played in between. A major highpoint that night, came when they played the song “Natural born jerk” and worked along for a satisfied impression for both sides. Band and crowd had a swell time. That night was the ”cherry in the glass”, and a reward for the hard work they started to invest about a year and a half earlier. At that time they where formed out of an initiative of Chris Picks (lead guitar ) and Michel Bertels (guitar/ vocals). It only took a short while or a few telephone calls to complete the band . Formally base player of the Cardinals Arnoud Pieterse and awesome drummer Bruno van Reeth felt for the project instantly, in a mixture of blues, rock, pulp, surf, and all that’s related. This rhythm section is doing a great job in the backbone of the music as well as they have a big influence in the way a Rumble Mud structurally fits and sounds: all for one ,one for all. A short while after the band was formed they saw the importance to capture the Hammond man Henri van Raemdonck as a full member (course of his fine contributions he did earlier on a few songs, before the official first Rumble Mud gig) So I guess that everybody is on the boat now , and ready to float into the wave of a musical future.

Videos (5 Videos)





