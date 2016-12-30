Rumble Mud (BE)



Band Members: Michel Bertels, Chris Kiekens, Bruno Van Reeth, Arnoud Pieterse

Artist Name: Rumble Mud

Active Since: 01/11

Genres: Blues / Country Rock



“Is everybody on the boat?” That sound came out of the Rumble Mud-speaker at the beginning of their try-out gig at the BP café (last February). Simultaneously with an explosive E chord that went towards the crowd as a welcoming surprise. Surprise?! Indeed , to be more specific it’s the kind of chord you would normally play at the end of a gig, but it seems to work for Rumble Mud. From that moment on, as they started to play their first song “Bug spray”, until the end of their gig ,the crowd stayed focused on every song they played in between. A major highpoint that night, came when they played the song “Natural born jerk” and worked along for a satisfied impression for both sides. Band and crowd had a swell time. That night was the ”cherry in the glass”, and a reward for the hard work they started to invest about a year and a half earlier. At that time they where formed out of an initiative of Chris Picks (lead guitar ) and Michel Bertels (guitar/ vocals). It only took a short while or a few telephone calls to complete the band . Formally base player of the Cardinals Arnoud Pieterse and awesome drummer Bruno van Reeth felt for the project instantly, in a mixture of blues, rock, pulp, surf, and all that’s related. This rhythm section is doing a great job in the backbone of the music as well as they have a big influence in the way a Rumble Mud structurally fits and sounds: all for one ,one for all. A short while after the band was formed they saw the importance to capture the Hammond man Henri van Raemdonck as a full member (course of his fine contributions he did earlier on a few songs, before the official first Rumble Mud gig) So I guess that everybody is on the boat now , and ready to float into the wave of a musical future.



