The long awaited reunion, Donnie Miller and Rude Awakening return to Kansas City for what will be know as a Giant Blues Jam Extravaganza!! In addition its only fitting that we call it a One Block West reunion, since the Jobsite Bar is one block west of I-35, and its as crazy here as it was back in the day! Like always we will be keeping it wild and rocking through the night with some of the best Blues, so come on, join in and be apart of this amazing event. Coyote Bill and his brand of take no prisoners blues will kick off the night as they strike a cord and rip up the stage. One thing is for sure, you'll be having a good time surrounded by fast bikes, hot girls, cold beer and great musicians.



The Veldman Brothers (Wezep, GE, NL)


The Veldman Brothers (Wezep, GE, NL)

Ron's YouTube Collected Playlists!


Playlist: The Veldman Brothers Songs (35 songs)

Band Members: Gerrit Veldman - Bennie Veldman - Donald van de Goes - Marco Overkamp
Artist Name: The Veldman Brothers
Active Since: 11/04
Genres: Blues


Bio

" The Veldman Brothers": A solid band moulded around "bloodbrothers" Gerrit and Bennie Veldman: Gerrit on guitar, Bennie on Hammond and bluesharp together with Marco Overkamp on drums and Donald van der Goes on bass.

Infinite energy, visible joy, tangible synergy; music played from the guts: a mean and tight rhythm-section that forces Gerrit and Bennie Veldman into fabulous measures as singers, soloists and entertainers.

Four talented musicians with massive experience, influenced by each other and by original heroes like the Vaughan Brothers, Muddy Waters, Jimi Hendrix, Elmore James, Howlin' Wolf, Jimmy Smith and the Fabulous Thunderbirds.

"The Veldman Brothers" follow these tracks respectfully: with covers, with their own songs and above all with a highly recognizable "Veldman Brothers-sound".

You I'l find "The Veldman Brothers" playing festivals as well as small blues joints and already they have managed to abash the audiences at every major bluesclub and festival in Holland.
Their first record "Home" was rewarded "Best Blues album of 2007" by dedicated internet-sites and radio-stations.
In 2011 The Veldman Brothers recieved 4 nominations from The Dutch Blues Foundations- Dutch Blues Awards 2011.
In 2012 The Veldman Brothers recieved agian 4 nominations from The Dutch Blues Foundations- Dutch Blues Awards 2012.
Two independent Dutch web sites have rewarded there album "Spreadin' Around " ( 2011) with the CD of the year 2011 Award. ( by readers of bluesforum.nl & by listeners of Bluestown.)
And won in 2012 the "Best Dutch Blues Band 2011 Award - Dutch Blues Foundation.

Blues, rhythm and blues, swing-blues and delta-blues, blues with a touch off rock and blues with a twist off soul or funk. "The Veldman Brothers" won't recognize any limits and obey to only one golden rule: "It has to be pure and straight from the heart".

"Blues and roots straight from the heart". Make sure that you've seen, heard and felt "The Veldman Brothers".

Er zijn nog geen reacties gegeven.