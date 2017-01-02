The Veldman Brothers (Wezep, GE, NL)

The Veldman Brothers (Wezep, GE, NL)

Bio

" The Veldman Brothers": A solid band moulded around "bloodbrothers" Gerrit and Bennie Veldman: Gerrit on guitar, Bennie on Hammond and bluesharp together with Marco Overkamp on drums and Donald van der Goes on bass.

Infinite energy, visible joy, tangible synergy; music played from the guts: a mean and tight rhythm-section that forces Gerrit and Bennie Veldman into fabulous measures as singers, soloists and entertainers.

Four talented musicians with massive experience, influenced by each other and by original heroes like the Vaughan Brothers, Muddy Waters, Jimi Hendrix, Elmore James, Howlin' Wolf, Jimmy Smith and the Fabulous Thunderbirds.

"The Veldman Brothers" follow these tracks respectfully: with covers, with their own songs and above all with a highly recognizable "Veldman Brothers-sound".

You I'l find "The Veldman Brothers" playing festivals as well as small blues joints and already they have managed to abash the audiences at every major bluesclub and festival in Holland.

Their first record "Home" was rewarded "Best Blues album of 2007" by dedicated internet-sites and radio-stations.

In 2011 The Veldman Brothers recieved 4 nominations from The Dutch Blues Foundations- Dutch Blues Awards 2011.

In 2012 The Veldman Brothers recieved agian 4 nominations from The Dutch Blues Foundations- Dutch Blues Awards 2012.

Two independent Dutch web sites have rewarded there album "Spreadin' Around " ( 2011) with the CD of the year 2011 Award. ( by readers of bluesforum.nl & by listeners of Bluestown.)

And won in 2012 the "Best Dutch Blues Band 2011 Award - Dutch Blues Foundation.

Blues, rhythm and blues, swing-blues and delta-blues, blues with a touch off rock and blues with a twist off soul or funk. "The Veldman Brothers" won't recognize any limits and obey to only one golden rule: "It has to be pure and straight from the heart".

"Blues and roots straight from the heart". Make sure that you've seen, heard and felt "The Veldman Brothers".



Videos (4 Videos)