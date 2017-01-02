TWELVE BAR BLUES BAND (Purmerend, NL)

Ron's YouTube Collected Playlists!
Playlist: TWELVE BAR BLUES BAND Songs (3 songs)
Artist Name: TWELVE BAR BLUES BAND
Genres: Blues
Bio
Twelve Bar Blues Band - Winner of the Dutch Blues Foundation Award for Best Dutch Bluesband 2010. Winner of the Dutch Blues Award for Best Guitarist 2011 and winner of the Dutch Blues Foundation Award for Best Bassist 2012.
From the moment the band started in 2005 the Twelve Bar Blues Band, also known as 12BBB, was considered as THE surprise of the Dutch blues scene. As the band demonstrated their musical qualities already many times at national and international stages journalists and organizers made clear this band is not a surprise anymore . Everybody who saw and heard the band play consider 12BBB as the top in the Netherlands and beyond for sure.
Videos (1 Video)