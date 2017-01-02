Delen     Populaire blogs     Volgende blog »
The long awaited reunion, Donnie Miller and Rude Awakening return to Kansas City for what will be know as a Giant Blues Jam Extravaganza!! In addition its only fitting that we call it a One Block West reunion, since the Jobsite Bar is one block west of I-35, and its as crazy here as it was back in the day! Like always we will be keeping it wild and rocking through the night with some of the best Blues, so come on, join in and be apart of this amazing event. Coyote Bill and his brand of take no prisoners blues will kick off the night as they strike a cord and rip up the stage. One thing is for sure, you'll be having a good time surrounded by fast bikes, hot girls, cold beer and great musicians.



TWELVE BAR BLUES BAND (Purmerend, NL)


TWELVE BAR BLUES BAND (Purmerend, NL)

Ron's YouTube Collected Playlists!


Playlist: TWELVE BAR BLUES BAND Songs (3 songs)

Artist Name: TWELVE BAR BLUES BAND
Genres: Blues



Bio

Twelve Bar Blues Band - Winner of the Dutch Blues Foundation Award for Best Dutch Bluesband 2010. Winner of the Dutch Blues Award for Best Guitarist 2011 and winner of the Dutch Blues Foundation Award for Best Bassist 2012.
From the moment the band started in 2005 the Twelve Bar Blues Band, also known as 12BBB, was considered as THE surprise of the Dutch blues scene. As the band demonstrated their musical qualities already many times at national and international stages journalists and organizers made clear this band is not a surprise anymore . Everybody who saw and heard the band play consider 12BBB as the top in the Netherlands and beyond for sure.

TWELVE BAR BLUES BAND (Purmerend, NL)


TWELVE BAR BLUES BAND (Purmerend, NL)




Geplaatst op 02 januari 2017 19:17

Gast  22 mrt 2014 11:26
Hier hoef je niks aan toe te voegen!
Gewoon een geweldige band met super mooie muziek wat noot verveeld!
De Twelve Bar Blues Band is echt wel een van mijn favorieten
Dus van mij mag je er elke week wel wat mooie nummers op je site zetten Ron! :grin: