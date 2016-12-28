Michael Hardie (San Antonio, TX)

Bio

In many ways the story of Texas Native, Michael Hardie, began in 1991 when Wolfgang Doebling, editor of the German Rolling Stone Magazine, heard his album "Houston Blues" and invited him to Berlin for the B.I.D. music conference.

This first trip to Europe sparked a creative period of songwriting that would redefine him as an artist. Moving to the east part of Berlin in June 1992 was the beginning of a wanderlust that found him going back and forth from Berlin and Texas for the next 2 decades. He also became connected with Brazil and the world was open to him. Berlin has officially become his second home.

Beginning his professional career in Houston at the age of 19, he met and would later join forces with another favorite musician and mentor, Milton Hopkins. This team would go on to record two Blues albums of Michael's original music.

In the late '70's and '80's Michael spent 10 years in Los Angeles developing his career. He met, played and recorded with many great, accomplished musicians including his favorite guitar player; Jesse Ed Davis.

In between, Michael has spent extended periods of time in Houston, Los Angeles, Austin, Nashville, New York and recently Porto Alegre, Brazil, where his daughter, Myla Hardie, and son-in-law, Eduardo Guedes, now live as working musicians.

Michael Hardie is first and foremost a writer with a global view who always lets his Texas roots shine through the music.

Quotes about Michael Hardie from Professional Musicians

" A very special group of songs. Michael is very talented." - Chuck Rainey (The most recorded Bass Player in recording history)

"It was a nice ride. I loved it. Michael writes some stuff. That's one of the things you look for in a person. Michael is one of the real guys. His whole thing is music. It's the kind of environment I should have been around my whole career." - Blues Legend Milton Hopkins after recording Waiting for Perfection with Michael Hardie.

"Michael, you have the same soul I do. I know because I have played with you." WC Clark



