The Bruce Hamilton Experience (Hitchin, UK)

Playlist: The Bruce Hamilton Experience ... (10 songs)
Band Members: Bruce Hamilton: Vocals, Guitars, Sitar, Harmonica, Keyboard, Bass, Drums. Emma Underhay: Vocals Kimberly Ford: Vocals, guitar Tom Parker: Guitar and Keyboard Ti
Artist Name: The Bruce Hamilton Experience
Active Since: 01/08
Genres: Blues / Psychedelic / Acoustic
Bio
After the breakdown of Bruce's band the Kinky Toasters he begun writing songs for himself again, eventually he was blessed with some recording equipment, this page shows the resulting music and keeps the fanbase up to date with all of Bruce's musical adventures!