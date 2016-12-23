Delen     Populaire blogs     Volgende blog »
Bye...
Welkom op mijn Weblog

Dudley Taft (Cincinnati, OH)


Dudley Taft (Cincinnati, OH)

Ron's YouTube Collected Playlists!


Playlist: Dudley Taft Songs (6 songs)

Band Members: Dudley Taft, John Kessler, Jason Patterson, Eric Robert
Artist Name: Dudley Taft
Active Since: 01/08
Genres: Blues / Blues / Blues-Rock-Jazz


Bio

“Delta riffs, Texas sagebrush, Northwest vision”

Dudley Taft’s guitar playing is often compared to the likes of Jimmy Page, Gary Moore and Joe Bonamassa. However, “it’s the strength of the self penned material that makes this such a success…” says Bob Chaffey of Blues Matters Magazine about Taft’s first CD, Left For Dead. The Dudley Taft band combines driving blues rhythms and classic riffs with a fresh take on Blues classics and engaging original compositions. In a relatively short period of time, Taft has made a splash in the blues world with rave reviews worldwide and key live shows in the Northwest.

Dudley Taft grew up in a country called the "Midwest", where he learned the values of friendship, roots blues, rock 'n' roll and a good ear of corn. He founded the band “Space Antelope” with friend Trey Anastasio (of Phish Fame) in high school. Dudley moved to Seattle in the summer of 1990, joining the Seattle band “Sweet Water”. After touring the states with “Monster Magnet”, “Candlebox” and “Alice in Chains”, and recording two albums for Atlantic he left the band to join “Second Coming”. More touring followed with an album on Capitol records and a taste of success thanks to the single “Vintage Eyes” which made it to #10 on the Rock Radio charts. Older and wiser, Dudley has now turned his attention back to the roots of the music that inspired him to pick up the guitar.

John Kessler is best known for hosting KPLU’s All Blues radio show. Twelve hours of programming each weekend for the last twelve years has made John an absolute blues expert, but many listeners do not know that he is also an accomplished, innovative bass player.

Instrumentation
Dudley Taft - Guitar, Vocals
John Kessler - Bass
Jason Patterson - Drums
Eric Robert - Keys

Discography
2010 - Left For Dead
2013 - Deep Deep Blue





Weblog article by Ron Cijs
(Weblogger, Twitter, Hyver & FB)

Ron Cijs
Geplaatst op 23 december 2016 20:04

