Joe Bonamassa (LA, CA)

Bio

"As Joe Bonamassa grows his reputation as one of the world’s greatest guitar players, he is also evolving into a charismatic blues‐rock star and singer‐songwriter of stylistic depth and emotional resonance. His ability to connect with live concert audiences is transformational.

A child prodigy, Bonamassa was finessing Stevie Ray Vaughan licks when he was seven and by the time he was ten, had caught B.B. King’s ear. After first hearing

him play, King said, “This kid's potential is unbelievable. He hasn't even begun to scratch the surface. He's one of a kind.” By age 12, Bonamassa was opening shows for the blues icon (something he also did recently as the opener on King’s 80th birthday tour), and went on to tour with venerable acts including Buddy Guy, Foreigner, Robert Cray, Stephen Stills, Joe Cocker and Gregg Allman.

Today Bonamassa has 16 CDs & 5 DVDs out, and has no sign of stopping. The previous record for the most #1 Billboard Blues albums was held at a tie from both BB King and Stevie Ray Vaughan, both with 9 #1 Blues Albums. Joe has since shattered that and holds the record at 11.

He's on tour over 200 days a year, playing legendary spots from the Royal Albert Hall in London, all the way to the Beacon Theatre in NYC."