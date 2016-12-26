Delen     Populaire blogs     Volgende blog »
Blog maken     Inloggen
_
_
Bye...
_
Home__Weblog__Prikbord__Fotoblog__Videoblog__Foto's__Links__Gastenboek__Vrienden__Zoeken__Tip__Login
_

Welkom op mijn Weblog

(Geen beschrijving)



Mijn Profiel
Bye
Ik ben nu online

• Mijn profiel
• Privé bericht sturen
• Als vriend toevoegen

Toevoegen als weblog vriend






Zoeken in Google
_



Categorieën Overzicht
• ~ Top100 Aller Tijden 1968 t/m 2015
• ~ Top100+ Aller Tijden FB 2014/15
• ~ Top2000 2007 t/m 2014
• = Top100 Wereldsteden
• ~ Top100 Blues Muziek
• ~ Top25 Web-Radio's
• ~ Top40 VideoClips
• = Afbeeldingen
• = Astrologie
• = Computer
• = Divers
• = Hobby
• = Humor
• = Kunst
• ~ Muziek*
• = Seizoenen
• = Software
• = Spelen
• = Spiritueel
• = Sport
• = Tantra
• = Vakanties
• = Vrouwen
• = Wetenschap
• .
• = = = = = MIJN FAVORIETE MUZIEK
• ~ BLUES REVERBNATION
• ~ POP REVERBNATION
• ~ BLUES LIJSTEN
• ~ POP LIJSTEN
• ~ Blues Label

_



Laatste Weblog artikelen
John F. Klaver Band (Amsterdam...
26 december 2016 17:43

Joe Bonamassa (LA, CA)
26 december 2016 17:40

Jeff Maylin (Detroit, MI)
26 december 2016 17:38

Janiva Magness (Los Angeles, CA)
26 december 2016 17:36

IReedMan (Chatsworth, CA) &...
26 december 2016 17:31




Fotoboeken
Nog geen foto's toegevoegd.






Weblog Vrienden

Nog geen weblog vrienden toegevoegd.



Gastenboek berichten



Watskeburt Op 50plusser.nl
Door Gribou---Greet om 19:30
_
Nieuwe Weblog reactie geplaatst

Door JanRutgers om 19:29
_
Profielgegevens aangepast

Door Gribou---Greet om 19:29
_
Gribou---Greet Online

Door greet65 om 19:28
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door JanRutgers om 19:28
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door Briesje om 19:22
_
Briesje Online

Door TrixL om 19:21
_
Nieuwe Fotowedstrijd foto toegevoegd

Door Elsjefiederelsje.. om 19:21
_
Nieuwe Weblog reactie geplaatst





_

Andere artikelen



Joe Bonamassa (LA, CA)


Joe Bonamassa (LA, CA)

Ron's YouTube Collected Playlists!


Playlist: Joe Bonamassa Songs (13 songs)

Band Members: Joe Bonamassa, Tal Bergman (drums), Carmine Rojas (bass), and Rick Melick (keys).
Artist Name: Joe Bonamassa
Genres: Blues / Rock


Bio

"As Joe Bonamassa grows his reputation as one of the world’s greatest guitar players, he is also evolving into a charismatic blues‐rock star and singer‐songwriter of stylistic depth and emotional resonance. His ability to connect with live concert audiences is transformational.

A child prodigy, Bonamassa was finessing Stevie Ray Vaughan licks when he was seven and by the time he was ten, had caught B.B. King’s ear. After first hearing
him play, King said, “This kid's potential is unbelievable. He hasn't even begun to scratch the surface. He's one of a kind.” By age 12, Bonamassa was opening shows for the blues icon (something he also did recently as the opener on King’s 80th birthday tour), and went on to tour with venerable acts including Buddy Guy, Foreigner, Robert Cray, Stephen Stills, Joe Cocker and Gregg Allman.

Today Bonamassa has 16 CDs & 5 DVDs out, and has no sign of stopping. The previous record for the most #1 Billboard Blues albums was held at a tie from both BB King and Stevie Ray Vaughan, both with 9 #1 Blues Albums. Joe has since shattered that and holds the record at 11.

He's on tour over 200 days a year, playing legendary spots from the Royal Albert Hall in London, all the way to the Beacon Theatre in NYC."





Home 90 photo Home-3-90_zps3337aee5.jpg

Weblog article by Ron Cijs
(Weblogger, Twitter, Hyver & FB)

Ron Cijs
FacebookTwitterHyvesWeblogYouTubeLinkedin

NEWSLETTER

Mijn profielPlus lidmaatschapManMijn prive berichtenMijn fotoboekenMijn clubMijn weblog




Geplaatst op 26 december 2016 17:40 en 3101 keer bekeken

Geef uw reactie  |  Tip een vriend  |  Begin uw eigen weblog


Deel dit artikel via:





_
R
 eacties van leden


Je reactie
Naam   Gast
Reactie   
  _
Captcha_Beveiligingsvraag

Welk dier is dit?
_

Er zijn nog geen reacties gegeven.