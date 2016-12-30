Samantha Gray (Kingsport, TN)

Delen     Populaire blogs     Volgende blog »
Blog maken     Inloggen
_
_

_
Home__Weblog__Prikbord__Fotoblog__Videoblog__Foto's__Links__Gastenboek__Vrienden__Zoeken__Tip__Login
_

Welkom op mijn Weblog

The long awaited reunion, Donnie Miller and Rude Awakening return to Kansas City for what will be know as a Giant Blues Jam Extravaganza!! In addition its only fitting that we call it a One Block West reunion, since the Jobsite Bar is one block west of I-35, and its as crazy here as it was back in the day! Like always we will be keeping it wild and rocking through the night with some of the best Blues, so come on, join in and be apart of this amazing event. Coyote Bill and his brand of take no prisoners blues will kick off the night as they strike a cord and rip up the stage. One thing is for sure, you'll be having a good time surrounded by fast bikes, hot girls, cold beer and great musicians.



Mijn Profiel
Bye
Ik ben nu offline

• Mijn profiel
• Privé bericht sturen
• Als vriend toevoegen

Toevoegen als weblog vriend






Zoeken in Google
_



Categorieën Overzicht
• ~ Top100 Aller Tijden 1968 t/m 2016
• ~ Top100+ Aller Tijden FB 2014/15
• ~ Top2000 2007 t/m 2014
• = Top100 Wereldsteden
• ~ Top100 Blues Muziek
• ~ Top25 Web-Radio's
• ~ Top40 VideoClips
• = Afbeeldingen
• = Astrologie
• = Computer
• = Divers
• = Hobby
• = Humor
• = Kunst
• ~ Muziek*
• = Seizoenen
• = Software
• = Spelen
• = Spiritueel
• = Sport
• = Tantra
• = Vakanties
• = Vrouwen
• = Wetenschap
• .
• = = = = = MIJN FAVORIETE MUZIEK
• ~ Abba
• ~ Adiemus
• ~ Andre Rieu
• ~ Anouk
• ~ Animals
• ~ AC/DC
• ~ Björk
• ~ Bløf
• ~ Boudewijn de Groot
• ~ Brainbox
• ~ Bryan Adams
• ~ Chris Hinze
• ~ Buddy Holly
• ~ Bruce Springsteen
• ~ Black Sabbath
• ~ Boston
• ~ Beatles
• ~ Clouseau
• ~ Creedence clearwater revival
• ~ Crosby Stills & Nash
• ~ Cher
• ~ Cranberries
• ~ Dave Berry
• ~ David Bowie
• ~ Deep Purple
• ~ Dr. Hook
• ~ Delerium
• ~ Doors
• ~ Elvis Presley
• ~ Enigma
• ~ Enya
• ~ Eagles
• ~ Earth wind and fire
• ~ Era
• ~ Frank Zappa
• ~ Fleetwood Mac
• ~ Guns N' Roses
• ~ Golden Earring
• ~ Harry Jekkers
• ~ Herman Brood
• ~ Hollies
• ~ Joe Cocker
• ~ SHAKIRA
• ~ METALLICA
• ~ Rod Stewart
• ~ Rolling Stones
• ~ OUTSIDERS
• ~ PsyTidus DJ
• ~ Simply Red
• ~ TALKING HEADS
• ~ Within Temptation
• ~ Santana
• ~ Scorpions
• ~ Marco Borsato
• ~ Lou Reed
• ~ René Froger
• ~ Mink De Ville
• ~ Roy Orbison
• ~ Everly Brothers
• ~ Sarah Brightman
• ~ Sacred Spirit
• ~ Mamas and the Papas
• ~ Shadows
• ~ Cusco
• ~ Frans Bauer
• ~ Spirits of Nature
• ~ River Dance
• ~ UB 40
• ~ Vangelis
• ~ Led Zeppelin
• ~ Queen
• ~ Meat Loaf
• ~ Moody Blues
• ~ Supertramp
• ~ dIRE sTRAITS
• ~ Marillion
• ~ Toto
• ~ Procol Harum
• ~ Kiss
• ~ U2
• ~ Simon and Garfunkel
• ~ Nirvana
• ~ Kate Bush !!!
• ~ Yanni
• ~ Katie Melua
• ~ Norah Jones
• ~ Clannad
• ~ Michael Jackson
• ~ Pink Floyd
• ~ Bon Jovi
• ~ Bee Gees
• ~ Tina Turner
• ~ Elton John
• ~ John Miles
• = = = == = = = = = WERELDMUZIEK
• ~ Divers
• = = = = = = = = = = = = THE BLUES
• ~ B.B. King
• ~ Cuby & The Blizzards
• ~ Eric Clapton
• ~ Jimi Hendricks
• ~ Joe Bonamassa
• ~ John Mayall
• ~ Nina Simone
• ~ Dave Hole
• ~ Robben Ford
• ~ Buddy Guy
• ~ ZZ Top
• ~ SEASICK STEVE
• ~ Gary Moore
• ~ Steve Vai
• ~ Gerry Lane
• ~ Sonny Landreth
• = = = = = = = = = = = = = = DIVERS
• ~ WEBRADIO'S
• ~ SLIDESHOWS
• ~ BLUES REVERBNATION
• ~ POP REVERBNATION
• ~ BLUES PLAYLISTS
• ~ POP PLAYLISTS
• ~ BLUES LIJSTEN
• ~ POP LIJSTEN
• ~ BLUES VIDEO'S
• ~ POP VIDEO'S
• ~ OPLOSSING
• ~ JUKEBOXS
• ~ LINKS
• ~ BLUESMOOSE (A-Z)
• ~ BLUESCAFÉ (A-J)
• ~ BLUESCAFÉ (K-Z)
• ~ THE SHACK (A-Z)
• ~ YOUTUBE (A-J)
• ~ YOUTUBE (K-Z)
• ~ DE HUT (A-J)
• ~ DE HUT (K-Z)
• ~ NEW (A-Z)
• ~ SRV (1)
• ~ SRV (2)
• ~ SRV (3)
• ~ SRV (4)
• ~ SRV (5)
• = Fotothema's
• = 50plusser.nl
• ~ Reserve
• = Doolhof
• = Archief
• ~ Gigs
• ~ Facebook
• ~ Santander C.F.
• ~ Blues Magazine Radio's
• ~ Muziek voor Volwassenen 2015
• ~ Muziek voor Volwassenen 2016
• ~ Blues Label

_



Laatste Weblog artikelen
Samantha Gray (Kingsport, TN)
30 december 2016 19:04

Rumble Mud (BE)
30 december 2016 19:02

Rose St. Louis (BE)
30 december 2016 19:00

Ronnie Baker Brooks (Dolton, IL)
30 december 2016 18:58

River City Junction (Ottawa, O...
30 december 2016 18:56




Fotoboeken
Nog geen foto's toegevoegd.






Weblog Vrienden

Nog geen weblog vrienden toegevoegd.



Gastenboek berichten



Watskeburt Op 50plusser.nl
Door KEMPENAAR om 19:37
_
Nieuwe Reactie geplaatst

Door Briesje om 19:33
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door tulpmans om 19:30
_
Nieuwe Reactie geplaatst

Door tulpmans om 19:29
_
Nieuwe Reactie geplaatst

Door tulpmans om 19:28
_
Nieuwe Reactie geplaatst

Door Charissa46 om 19:25
_
Nieuwe Weblog reactie geplaatst

Door Briesje om 19:22
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door Lucia51 om 19:21
_
Lucia51 Online





_

Andere artikelen



Samantha Gray (Kingsport, TN)


Samantha Gray (Kingsport, TN)

Ron's YouTube Collected Playlists!


Playlist: Samantha Gray Songs (8 songs)

Band Members: Samantha Gray-Vox, Jimmie D-Guitar, Rick Lilly-Bass, Jason Champion-Drums
Artist Name: Samantha Gray
Genres: Blues / R&B/Soul / Rock 'N' Roll


Bio

Born and raised in the working class town of, Ypsilanti, in southeast Michigan, Samantha Gray is a singer, songwriter and visual artist who began her creative journey at a very early age. Although she was raised in the mid-west, Samantha's father and maternal grandparents were from Tennessee. She really embraced her southern roots and has often said that she had the best of both worlds. Samantha was exposed to many different types of music, especially country music and the sounds of Motown. Although she loved music, Samantha had aspirations to become a visual artist at a very early age. Not long after graduating high school, Samantha had an opportunity to move to Tennessee. Still following her dream of becoming a visual artist, she received an art scholarship to the University of Tennessee Knoxville, where she would spend the next 3 years. Seemed like things were starting to fall into place, but as an art student, Samantha became frustrated with academia and felt that it stifled her creativity. She soon discovered that the one outlet she had was singing. It wasn't long before a friend took her to see the Roots Rock/Alt Country Band, The Bystanders. After the show she was introduced to the band and one week later they invited her to sing on stage with them. From that moment on, Samantha was hooked and knew that she wanted to perform. Samantha obtained her Bachelor of Fine Arts and it wasn't long before she headed to Nashville to pursue music. Soon after arriving she had her first studio experience singing backup for Alt Country Band, The Old Flames. She tried to start many bands herself, but all of her attempts proved unsuccessful. One day a chance meeting with the front man and founder of Swing/Jump Blues band, Jive Deluxe, gave her an opportunity to audition for a spot as a backup singer. She got the gig, but the group soon disbanded and in 2008 she co-founded and fronted, The Detroit Specials. The band was short lived, but it was during this time that she was able to cultivate her skills as a songwriter. After her stint with Detroit Specials; Samantha realized that she needed to go solo. Samantha's unique voice has been described as soulful, sultry and powerful. Also known for her vintage style and hip shaking performances, she really knows how to engage her audience. Melding the influences of Classic R&B, Blues and Rock'n'Roll, she combines all of these influences into her own brand of Blues and Roots music, which can be heard on her 2010 self-released debut album "Bad Girl Now." Samantha moved to northeast Tennessee in late 2011 and co-founded the band Rock-A-Bye Blue in 2012. In 2013 she met guitarist Jimmie D., bassist Rick Lily and drummer Jason Champion and formed Samantha Gray and The Soul Providers.

5 Videos





Home 90 photo Home-3-90_zps3337aee5.jpg

Weblog article by Ron Cijs
(Weblogger, Twitter, Hyver & FB)

Ron Cijs
FacebookTwitterHyvesWeblogYouTubeLinkedin

NEWSLETTER

Mijn profielPlus lidmaatschapManMijn prive berichtenMijn fotoboekenMijn clubMijn weblog


Samantha Gray (Kingsport, TN)


Samantha Gray (Kingsport, TN)




Geplaatst op 30 december 2016 19:04 en 1873 keer bekeken

Geef uw reactie  |  Tip een vriend  |  Begin uw eigen weblog


Deel dit artikel via:





_
R
 eacties van leden


Je reactie
Naam   Gast
Reactie   
  _
Captcha_Beveiligingsvraag

Welk dier is dit?
_

Er zijn nog geen reacties gegeven.