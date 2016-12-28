NIGHT TRAIN (Atherton, UK)

Ron's YouTube Collected Playlists!
Playlist: NIGHT TRAIN Songs (27 songs)
Band Members: Alec Martin, Wally Rumsey, Rob Pusey, Tony Backhouse...often supplemented by sax player
Artist Name: NIGHT TRAIN
Active Since: 01/86
Genres: Blues / Blues Rock / Biker Rock
Bio
NIGHT TRAIN...raw British Blues out of Lancashire, England.
The Train has been running for 30+ years, playing everywhere from small dives to festivals and concert venues.
Current line-up is
ALEC MARTIN ..vocals/guitar/harp...original member
WALLY RUMSEY...lead gtr......ex Wolf/Kruizer
ROB PUSEY...drums...ex Nashville Teens/Chicory Tip
TONY BACKHOUSE...top NW UK session man
NB As from 2013 we are often supplemented by a top sax player!
Currently recording a new album of original British Blues and touring UK constantly.
30 Videos