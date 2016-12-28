NIGHT TRAIN (Atherton, UK)

Playlist: NIGHT TRAIN Songs (27 songs) Band Members: Alec Martin, Wally Rumsey, Rob Pusey, Tony Backhouse...often supplemented by sax player Artist Name: NIGHT TRAIN Active Since: 01/86 Genres: Blues / Blues Rock / Biker Rock

Bio

NIGHT TRAIN...raw British Blues out of Lancashire, England.

The Train has been running for 30+ years, playing everywhere from small dives to festivals and concert venues.

Current line-up is

ALEC MARTIN ..vocals/guitar/harp...original member

WALLY RUMSEY...lead gtr......ex Wolf/Kruizer

ROB PUSEY...drums...ex Nashville Teens/Chicory Tip

TONY BACKHOUSE...top NW UK session man

NB As from 2013 we are often supplemented by a top sax player!

Currently recording a new album of original British Blues and touring UK constantly.



