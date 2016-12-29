Reverend Raven (Cudahy, WI)

***Our new CD "Shake Your Boogie" made it to #12 on the Roots Music Reports top 100 blues cds of 2011***

Born and raised on south side of Chicago, the Reverend has been playing the blues since 1971 when he first saw Freddy King play at the Kinetic Theatre in Chicago. After 15 year hitch in the Navy he moved to Milwaukee where he began a long friendship and collaboration with Madison Slim, long time harmonica player for Jimmy Rogers. Since 1990 he has opened for B.B King, Gatemouth Brown, Pinetop Perkins, Koko Taylor Band, Junior Wells, Billy Branch, Magic Slim, Elvin Bishop, Sugar Blue, Lonnie Brooks, William Clarke, Lefty Dizz and numerous others at festivals and at Buddy Guy's Legends. Locally he has performed with Billy Flynn, R.J. Mischo, Perry Weber, Piano Willie, Stokes, Jon Paris, Clyde Stubblefied, Bryan Lee and the Lamont Cranston band. The Reverend was the Wisconsin Music Industry (WAMI) award for best blues band in 1999, 2000, 2004, 2005, 2008 and again in 2010. They also received the People's Choice Award in 2006, 2008 and again in 2010 and nominated Artist of the Year and best blues band of the year in 2011 and 2012. They were nominated for a Grammy Award in 2007 for Bamfest 2007. They were nominated by Blues Blast Magazine for best blues band of the year and song of the year in 2011.