Delen     Populaire blogs     Volgende blog »
Blog maken     Inloggen
_
_

_
Home__Weblog__Prikbord__Fotoblog__Videoblog__Foto's__Links__Gastenboek__Vrienden__Zoeken__Tip__Login
_

Welkom op mijn Weblog

(Geen beschrijving)



Mijn Profiel
ii
Ik ben nu offline

• Mijn profiel
• Privé bericht sturen
• Als vriend toevoegen

Toevoegen als weblog vriend






Zoeken in Google
_



Categorieën Overzicht
• .
• = = = = = MIJN FAVORIETE MUZIEK
• ~ BLUES REVERBNATION
• ~ BLUES LIJSTEN
• ~ POP LIJSTEN
• ~ Blues Label

_



Laatste Weblog artikelen
Chris Duarte Group (Austin, TX)
22 december 2016 20:44

Chris Dair (Limoges, FR)
22 december 2016 20:42

Chris Benice (Canoga Park, CA)
22 december 2016 20:39

Chicago Blues Society (Chicago...
22 december 2016 20:38

BEIGE FISH (Munich, DE)
22 december 2016 20:35




Fotoboeken
Nog geen foto's toegevoegd.






Weblog Vrienden

Nog geen weblog vrienden toegevoegd.



Gastenboek berichten



Watskeburt Op 50plusser.nl
Door WillemijnF om 23:32
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door Briesje om 23:32
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door Gribou---Greet om 23:31
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door Rose58 om 23:28
_
Rose58 Online

Door nandes om 23:28
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door elvira om 23:28
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door barth. om 23:27
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door Gribou---Greet om 23:26
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst





_

Andere artikelen



BEIGE FISH (Munich, DE)


BEIGE FISH (Munich, DE)

Ron's YouTube Collected Playlists!


Playlists:
BEIGE FISH Songs (6 songs)
Favorites (16 songs)

Band Member: JOHN H. SCHIESSLER : lead + backing vocals- acoustic ,slide and electric guitars, dobro,percussion, programming
Artist Name: BEIGE FISH
Active Since: 01/10
Genres: Blues / ROOTS / DELTA


Bio

JOHN H. SCHIESSLER began playing acoustic and slide guitar at age 12 and worked his way through blues, folk and rock music, influenced by Fred McDowell, Ry Cooder or Stephen Stills
. ... as a connaisseur for down home blues, acoustic and electric slide guitars, roots-flavoured folk-tunes, great songwriting, sheer vocal strength and beautiful, rich harmonising, come visit here for a listen. Turn up your speakers and take it in.
John H. Schiessler produced and mixed "Beige Fish-same , "Wildcat Cafe " and the new album "Down Home Shuffle" at DeJohn Studio / Munich
Mastered by Bobby Altvater at Sky Studio / Taufkirchen for Sky Productions.
„BEIGE FISH“ is AVAILABLE ON I-TUNES - CD BABY - AMAZON AND ANOTHER 25 ONLINE STORES.





Home 90 photo Home-3-90_zps3337aee5.jpg

Weblog article by Ron Cijs
(Weblogger, Twitter, Hyver & FB)

Ron Cijs
FacebookTwitterHyvesWeblogYouTubeLinkedin

NEWSLETTER

Mijn profielPlus lidmaatschapManMijn prive berichtenMijn fotoboekenMijn clubMijn weblog


BEIGE FISH (Munich, DE)


BEIGE FISH (Munich, DE)




Geplaatst op 22 december 2016 20:35 en 1561 keer bekeken

Geef uw reactie  |  Tip een vriend  |  Begin uw eigen weblog


Deel dit artikel via:





_
R
 eacties van leden


Je reactie
Naam   Gast
Reactie   
  _
Captcha_Beveiligingsvraag

Welk dier is dit?
_

Er zijn nog geen reacties gegeven.