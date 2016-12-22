BEIGE FISH (Munich, DE)

BEIGE FISH (Munich, DE)

Bio



JOHN H. SCHIESSLER began playing acoustic and slide guitar at age 12 and worked his way through blues, folk and rock music, influenced by Fred McDowell, Ry Cooder or Stephen Stills

. ... as a connaisseur for down home blues, acoustic and electric slide guitars, roots-flavoured folk-tunes, great songwriting, sheer vocal strength and beautiful, rich harmonising, come visit here for a listen. Turn up your speakers and take it in.

John H. Schiessler produced and mixed "Beige Fish-same , "Wildcat Cafe " and the new album "Down Home Shuffle" at DeJohn Studio / Munich

Mastered by Bobby Altvater at Sky Studio / Taufkirchen for Sky Productions.

„BEIGE FISH“ is AVAILABLE ON I-TUNES - CD BABY - AMAZON AND ANOTHER 25 ONLINE STORES.