The long awaited reunion, Donnie Miller and Rude Awakening return to Kansas City for what will be know as a Giant Blues Jam Extravaganza!! In addition its only fitting that we call it a One Block West reunion, since the Jobsite Bar is one block west of I-35, and its as crazy here as it was back in the day! Like always we will be keeping it wild and rocking through the night with some of the best Blues, so come on, join in and be apart of this amazing event. Coyote Bill and his brand of take no prisoners blues will kick off the night as they strike a cord and rip up the stage. One thing is for sure, you'll be having a good time surrounded by fast bikes, hot girls, cold beer and great musicians.



Bye
Nina Van horn (Paris, FR)


Nina Van horn (Paris, FR)

Ron's YouTube Collected Playlists!


Playlist: Nina Van horn Songs (15 songs)

Band Members: Mar Todani (Japan), Denis Aigret (FR) , Cedric Christophe (FR), Antonio Martin (SP)
Artist Name: Nina Van horn
Active Since: 01/70
Genres: Blues / Texas Blues Rock


Bio

NEWS CD SEVEN DEADLY SINS IS released since april 2013 BY CRISTAL RECORDS FRANCE !!!
ALREADY 4 STARS BY SOUL BAG MAGAZINE, RECOMENDED BY BLUES MAGAZINE FRANCE AND BLUES CD OF THE YEAR BY WASSER PRAWDA MAGAZINE GERMANY ! BLUES AWARD BEST BLUES CD 2013 IN FRANCE

ASHIMA NEW CD/DVD RECORDED LIVE IN iNDIA IS ELECTED BEST BLUES ALBUM OF THE YEAR BY FRANCE BLUES AND IS GOING TO COMPETITION TO THE BLUES FOUNDATION OF MEMPHIS !!!
ASHIMA IS ALSO N°4 BY BLUES MATTERS MAGAZINE IN THE UK
IN THE CATEGORY BEST LIVE CD INTERNATIONAL !!!

Nina started as a dancer, even sung Opera and is performing on stage since she's 14th
She was born in France and partly raised in the USA
She chose to settle in Texas and after a quick time among country singers. Nina goes on tour across the USA where she became one with the landscapes and people she met. She appears in some Charity Concerts for the FARM AID, already concerned by Globalisation….
The Tour brings her to New Orleans where she finds a new passion : BLUES…
Finally not so far from the Gypsy songs where she can also express pain, love and joy…Nina understands that very quickly… she dives into her memory and get loose with her voice like a Janis Joplin to whom she is often compared…
NINA sings more and more, BETTE MIDLER, CHUCK BERRY or ERIC BURDON among others ask her to play as a supporting act as they appreciate the true « Rock Energy » and her true feelings on stage.
Since then she is currently touring in the best Jazz and Blues Festival all around tha world :
Europe but also Canada,Africa and recently India from where she has brought a new cd/dvd live
Her band is composed of musicians corresponding to her : generous, spontaneous and truthful… her wolves ! !
Like the Silver Bullet Band of Bob Seger, NINA shares and communicates her energy
Her last cd "Hell of a woman" is a tribute to the 1st Female Blues singers like Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith up to Mildred Bailey and Billie Holiday.
Nina brings those women to life again, tells their story and sing in a very revisited way their most committed songs about alcool, drugs, racism or lesbianism
She also wrote a book and tells the amazing lives of those women from the 20's/30's/40's
Nina also run a radio show named : “NINA ON THE ROCKS” on W3Bluesradio on the net
Nina’s radio show is available in Belgium on radio 66 and in Canada on radio Lenet.blues
NINA VAN HORN is a singer definitely watching the world she lives in.





Er zijn nog geen reacties gegeven.