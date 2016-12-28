Nina Van horn (Paris, FR)

Bio



Nina started as a dancer, even sung Opera and is performing on stage since she's 14th

She was born in France and partly raised in the USA

She chose to settle in Texas and after a quick time among country singers. Nina goes on tour across the USA where she became one with the landscapes and people she met. She appears in some Charity Concerts for the FARM AID, already concerned by Globalisation….

The Tour brings her to New Orleans where she finds a new passion : BLUES…

Finally not so far from the Gypsy songs where she can also express pain, love and joy…Nina understands that very quickly… she dives into her memory and get loose with her voice like a Janis Joplin to whom she is often compared…

NINA sings more and more, BETTE MIDLER, CHUCK BERRY or ERIC BURDON among others ask her to play as a supporting act as they appreciate the true « Rock Energy » and her true feelings on stage.

Since then she is currently touring in the best Jazz and Blues Festival all around tha world :

Europe but also Canada,Africa and recently India from where she has brought a new cd/dvd live

Her band is composed of musicians corresponding to her : generous, spontaneous and truthful… her wolves ! !

Like the Silver Bullet Band of Bob Seger, NINA shares and communicates her energy

Her last cd "Hell of a woman" is a tribute to the 1st Female Blues singers like Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith up to Mildred Bailey and Billie Holiday.

Nina brings those women to life again, tells their story and sing in a very revisited way their most committed songs about alcool, drugs, racism or lesbianism

She also wrote a book and tells the amazing lives of those women from the 20's/30's/40's

Nina also run a radio show named : “NINA ON THE ROCKS” on W3Bluesradio on the net

Nina’s radio show is available in Belgium on radio 66 and in Canada on radio Lenet.blues

NINA VAN HORN is a singer definitely watching the world she lives in.