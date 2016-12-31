SharBaby (Birmingham, AL)



Band Members: Tim Boykin- lead; Jessie/Ray- Drums; Lee -Bass; SharBaby-Rhythm Guitar

Artist Name: SharBaby

Active Since: 04/70

Genres: Blues / Country Blues

Shar first got interested in music at the age of 6 years old. She was in a couple of talent shows in elementary school. At age 11 years old Shar learned to play the guitar. She was greatly inspired by Hubert Sumlin and the Beatles. Her Dad sung gospel back in the 1950's. His group, the Lambs Quartet, opened for Sam Cooke & the Soul Stirrers, The Dixie Humming Birds and the Alabama Blind Boys etc. Shar has shared the stage with The Late Great Willie King, Oteil Burridge, Sam Lay, Denise LaSalle, T-Model Ford, Honey Boy Edwards, to name a few. Shar has played in Festivals here in the U.S. In April of 2009, she played the Coin Blues Fest in Malaga, Spain. Shar is on radio stations here in th U.S. and also in Europe. SharBaby did a 14 show Tour in England and Wales in 2011. Shar have a CD out called "Chicago Blues Alabama Style" with the Rhythm Blues Band backing her. She also plays in the Black Belt Roots Blues Festival in Eutaw, Alabama. Shar is involved with the Alabama Blues Project, teaching beginner's guitar and with the Blues in the Schools Programs. She is a member of the Alabama Blues Women of Alabama. Shar has been playing and singing for 44 years and enjoys every bit of it. SharBaby has a new Album out called "SharBaby's 11 O'clock Blues" released in March, 2011. SharBaby was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame on November 29, 2012. SharBaby did French tour of 22 shows throughout France, Luxemborg, and Belgium in March through April in 2013 Booked by Letroit Tours in France. SharBaby was awarded Top Blues performance of the year for a video 2012; Top Blues Band of the Year 2012; 2 songs from the " SharBaby's 11 O'clock Blues" Album named "Busted" and "Keep Your Mind To Yourself" both was awarded Best Blues Songs of the year for 2012. SharBaby has an upcoming tour in France in August of 2014. SharBaby will be on the Alabama Public Television (APT) called Alabama Journey Proud, a documentary about my Career in the Music Business. It will air in February, 2014.









