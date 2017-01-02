The MoFo Party Band (Fresno, CA)

Bio



These guys are crowd pleasers and they always go the extra mile to deliver, whether it’s a big festival or small club audience!” – Mark Hummel, Promoter of “Harmonica Blowout Tour.

The MoFo Party Band is a real blues band playing the Music influenced by their surroundings and life experiences growing up in California’s Central Valley. The band came into being when former well drilling brothers John and Bill Clifton decided to hang up their shovels and leave the hard labor behind to pursue their mutual love of music.

"Drilling wells is a cold, thankless and dangerous job" says John Clifton (singer and harmonica player). The experience, however, helped to shape the blue collar style they play. True Americana Blues that can only come from living life real and playing for keeps.

The MoFo Party Band has come a long way from their Central California beginnings. Thrilling audiences worldwide in venues of all sizes! They play small clubs and large festivals with several tours of Europe and regular regional and national touring. Performing shows such as the Belgian R&B festival in Peer Belgium, Luxemburg Jazz & Blues Rally in Luxemburg, Blues Express Festival in Poland, and The San Francisco Blues Festival in California.

“People tell us they like us because it always looks like we are having fun,” says lead guitarist Bill Clifton, “that’s because we are and we love what we do.”

The MoFo Party Band has recorded five highly acclaimed albums which have received national and international airplay. The 2011 release “Lowdown" ranked #1 on the CD Baby "Top West Coast Blues Album" list and was awarded a 5 Star Rating by Big City Blues Magazine.

“Invigorating, straight forward, honest stuff!” says Ken Smith of Red Lick Records, Wales UK.

The band has backed up late Chicago blues legend Luther Tucker, West Coast Harp Master Johnny Dyre and Big Bill Morganfield. They have also shared the stage with blues legends BB King, Bo Diddley, Robert Cray, Charlie Musselwhite, Los Lobos, Otis Rush, Huey Lewis, Tommy Castro and many others.

The MoFo Party Band is a well respected and hard working band on the West Coast blues scene.

Sporting a retro look and exciting sound The Band pays great attention to detail. Their live show is filled with energy and the music is raw and real. The shows are a musical Journey through the lives and experiences of life’s pain and triumphs, heartbreak and happiness. It’s the Blues, no holds barred and no apology. A unique breathtaking show performed by a dynamic band, The MoFo Party Band!