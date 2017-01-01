Texas Flood (Dallas, TX)

Ron's YouTube Collected Playlists!
Playlist: Texas Flood Songs (8 songs)
Band Members: Tommy Katona - Guitar/Vocals Steve Buckner - Bass Travis Montoya - Drums
Artist Name: Texas Flood
Active Since: 01/02
Genres: Blues / Texas
Bio
Tommy Katona and Texas Flood has become one of the premier blues bands in all of North Texas. Evolving from the original tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan, Texas Flood pays tribute to the legends as well as the future of the blues through their own music and style. With an in-your-face show and raw high energy playing Tommy Katona takes the listener on a journey through the blues.