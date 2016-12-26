John F. Klaver Band (Amsterdam, NH, NL)

Bio



"Every show we play with much intensity and expressiveness," "Hit people in the heart not the head" - John

John F. Klaver is a guitarist and a singer, who has played the guitar since the age of eleven. When he was seventeen, he decided to go to the Unites States. John attended lessons as a "senior" at Stagg High School and took guitar and music theory classes as a private student at The University of the Pacific. After that, he was excepted to the conservatory of Amsterdam where he continued his education as a guitarist. His teachers included Dutch jazz and blues guitar players Jesse van Ruller and Eef Albers. After graduating he started his own band.

John is assisted by Iris Sigtermans (bass), Martijn Klaver (drums) and Bob Fridzema (hammond), the latest addition to the band, which was formerly a trio. John plays blues, funk and soul in a very grooving style, making it contemporary without losing an authentic feel. Material by Ray Charles, Cream, as well as new classics from Derek Trucks, Robben Ford and Matt Schofield complement John’s own songs. The first CD, "Jetpepper", was launched in 2008. The second album "Coming Back For More" was published in April 2011 and included guest appearances of Bennie Veldman (bluesharp) and Rob Mostert (Hammond B3). Shortly before the release, music magazines Guitarist and Music Maker already discovered John, who also builds his own pedals and amps, and dedicated an article to him.

John F. Klaver, who also has a lot of experience leading jam sessions, doing session work and has played in many different formations, has performed at many festivals with the John F. Klaver Band, such as Meer Jazz Festival, Oosterhout Blues Festival, Blues By The Sea, Culemborg Bluesfestival, Big Rivers Festival etc. After the overwhelming success of "Coming Back For More", the future looks even brighter for the John F. Klaver Band.