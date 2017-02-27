My Girl - The Temptations Original Recording LIVE.. (1964)



Muziek of toonkunst is de kunstzinnige schikking en combinatie van de klanken van muziekinstrumenten of de menselijke stem teneinde schoonheid van vorm dan wel uitdrukking van emotie te bereiken. Aan muziek kunnen de aspecten toonhoogte, ritme, geluidssterkte (muzikale dynamiek), klankkleur en textuur (monofonie, polyfonie e.d.) onderscheiden worden, maar ook stilte. Het woord 'muziek' is afgeleid van het Griekse μουσική (mousikè), 'kunst van de Muzen'. | Voor zover bekend hebben alle culturen in alle tijden muziek gekend, maar omdat deze kunst op verschillende plaatsen en in verschillende tijden steeds weer anders beoefend (en ervaren) werd en wordt, is er geen eensgezindheid omtrent de definitie van muziek: wanneer is iets muziek en wanneer niet? Het uiteindelijke antwoord op deze kernvraag verschilt bij de diverse muziektheoretici en filosofen. Dit verklaart wel de grote verscheidenheid aan muziekstijlen door de tijden heen, in diverse (sub)culturen. | Het is echter wel een onomstreden feit dat het bij muziek altijd om het hoorbare (of het ontbreken daarvan) gaat, in tegenstelling tot het zichtbare in de beeldende kunsten. Muziek is een tijdskunst, met hoorbare (geluiden, klanken, tonen) of onhoorbare (stiltes, pauzes) elementen in opeenvolging of tegelijkertijd. Daarnaast worden geluiden alleen tot muziek gerekend als zij met die bedoeling voortgebracht worden door een muziekinstrument of de menselijke stem. Muziek kan dus niet 'per ongeluk' worden gemaakt. Daarmee is muziek nauw verwant aan poëzie, waarbij de beide elementen van zichtbaar en hoorbaar verenigd worden, hetgeen bij geschreven muziek eveneens het geval is.