Summer Country Songs 2015

Gepubliceerd op 22 jun. 2015

check this playlist out on SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/user/lorenzo...



Tracklist

1) Crushin It - Brad Paisley 0:00

2) Drinking Town with a Football Problem - Billy Currington 3:39

3) Sangria - Blake Shelton 7:51

4) John Cougar, John Deere, John 3-16 - Keith Urban 11:42

5) Fly - Maddie & Tae 15:20

6) Baby Be My Love Song - Easton Corbin 18:56

7) Little Toy Guns - Carrie Underwood 22:15

8) Riser - Dierks Bentley 25:45

9) Save it for a Rainy Day - Kenny Chesney 29:48

10) Tomorrow Tonight - Craig Campbell 32:49

11) Riot - Rascal Flatts 35:52

12) 21 - Hunter Hayes 39:37

13) I'm Comin' Over - Chris Young 42:50

14) Let It Go - George Strait 46:05

15) Lose My Mind - Brett Eldredge 49:29

16) Yeah Boy - Kelsea Ballerini 52:06

17) House Party - Sam Hunt 55:18

18) Raise 'Em Up - Keith Urban & Eric Church 58:28

19) Nothin Like You - Dan + Shay 1:01:26

20) Homegrown - Zac Brown Band 1:04:29

21) Hard to be Cool - Joe Nichols 1:07:51

22) Wild Child - Kenny Chesney feat. Grace Potter 1:10:54

23) Broke My Heart - David Nail 1:14:01

24) I Got The Boy - Jana Kramer 1:17:15

25) Moonshine in the Trunk - Brad Paisley 1:20:35









