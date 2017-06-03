Asaf Avidan - is Live Now ~ TOP !!!

Delen     Populaire blogs     Volgende blog »
Blog maken     Inloggen
_
_
See also www.blueslabel.nl
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time.
_
Home__Weblog__Prikbord__Fotoblog__Videoblog__Foto's__Links__Gastenboek__Vrienden__Zoeken__Tip__Login
_

Welkom op mijn Weblog

Muziek of toonkunst is de kunstzinnige schikking en combinatie van de klanken van muziekinstrumenten of de menselijke stem teneinde schoonheid van vorm dan wel uitdrukking van emotie te bereiken. Aan muziek kunnen de aspecten toonhoogte, ritme, geluidssterkte (muzikale dynamiek), klankkleur en textuur (monofonie, polyfonie e.d.) onderscheiden worden, maar ook stilte. Het woord 'muziek' is afgeleid van het Griekse μουσική (mousikè), 'kunst van de Muzen'. | Voor zover bekend hebben alle culturen in alle tijden muziek gekend, maar omdat deze kunst op verschillende plaatsen en in verschillende tijden steeds weer anders beoefend (en ervaren) werd en wordt, is er geen eensgezindheid omtrent de definitie van muziek: wanneer is iets muziek en wanneer niet? Het uiteindelijke antwoord op deze kernvraag verschilt bij de diverse muziektheoretici en filosofen. Dit verklaart wel de grote verscheidenheid aan muziekstijlen door de tijden heen, in diverse (sub)culturen. | Het is echter wel een onomstreden feit dat het bij muziek altijd om het hoorbare (of het ontbreken daarvan) gaat, in tegenstelling tot het zichtbare in de beeldende kunsten. Muziek is een tijdskunst, met hoorbare (geluiden, klanken, tonen) of onhoorbare (stiltes, pauzes) elementen in opeenvolging of tegelijkertijd. Daarnaast worden geluiden alleen tot muziek gerekend als zij met die bedoeling voortgebracht worden door een muziekinstrument of de menselijke stem. Muziek kan dus niet 'per ongeluk' worden gemaakt. Daarmee is muziek nauw verwant aan poëzie, waarbij de beide elementen van zichtbaar en hoorbaar verenigd worden, hetgeen bij geschreven muziek eveneens het geval is. [Bron: WikipediA]



Mijn Profiel
blueslabel.nl
Ik ben nu offline

• Mijn profiel
• Privé bericht sturen
• Als vriend toevoegen

Toevoegen als weblog vriend






Zoeken in Google
_



Categorieën Overzicht
• = Categorieën met een (*) zijn actief!
• =
• * Top100 Aller Tijden 1968 t/m 2016
• * Top200 Aller Tijden Facebook 2016
• * Afbeeldingen
• = Astrologie
• = Computer
• * Divers (1)
• = Hobby
• * Humor
• * Kunst
• = Muziek
• = Seizoenen
• = Software
• * Spelen
• = Spiritueel
• = Sport
• = Tantra
• = Vakanties
• = Vrouwen
• * Wetenschap
• *
• = = = = = MIJN FAVORIETE MUZIEK
• * Abba
• ~ Adiemus
• ~ Andre Rieu
• ~ Anouk
• * Animals
• * AC/DC
• ~ Björk
• ~ Bløf
• ~ Boudewijn de Groot
• ~ Brainbox
• ~ Bryan Adams
• ~ Chris Hinze
• ~ Buddy Holly
• * Bruce Springsteen
• ~ Black Sabbath
• * Boston
• * Beatles
• ~ Clouseau
• * Creedence clearwater revival
• ~ Crosby Stills & Nash
• ~ Cher
• ~ Cranberries
• ~ Dave Berry
• * David Bowie
• * Deep Purple
• * Dr. Hook
• ~ Delerium
• * Doors
• * Elvis Presley
• ~ Enigma
• ~ Enya
• ~ Eagles
• ~ Earth wind and fire
• ~ Era
• * Frank Zappa
• * Fleetwood Mac
• ~ Guns N' Roses
• ~ Golden Earring
• ~ Harry Jekkers
• * Herman Brood
• * Hollies
• ~ Joe Cocker
• ~ SHAKIRA
• ~ METALLICA
• * Rod Stewart
• * Rolling Stones
• ~ OUTSIDERS
• ~ PsyTidus DJ
• ~ Simply Red
• ~ TALKING HEADS
• ~ Within Temptation
• * Santana
• ~ Scorpions
• ~ Marco Borsato
• ~ Lou Reed
• ~ René Froger
• ~ Mink De Ville
• ~ Roy Orbison
• * Everly Brothers
• ~ Sarah Brightman
• ~ Sacred Spirit
• ~ Mamas and the Papas
• * Shadows
• ~ Cusco
• ~ Frans Bauer
• ~ Spirits of Nature
• ~ River Dance
• * UB 40
• ~ Vangelis
• ~ Led Zeppelin
• * Queen
• ~ Meat Loaf
• ~ Moody Blues
• ~ Supertramp
• * dIRE sTRAITS
• ~ Marillion
• ~ Toto
• * Procol Harum
• ~ Kiss
• ~ U2
• * Simon and Garfunkel
• * Nirvana
• ~ Kate Bush !!!
• ~ Yanni
• ~ Katie Melua
• ~ Norah Jones
• ~ Clannad
• * Michael Jackson
• * Pink Floyd
• ~ Bon Jovi
• * Bee Gees
• * Tina Turner
• * Elton John
• ~ John Miles
• = = = == = = = = = WERELDMUZIEK
• * Divers (2)
• = = = = = = = = = = = = THE BLUES
• * B.B. King
• ~ Cuby & The Blizzards
• ~ Eric Clapton
• * Jimi Hendrix
• * Joe Bonamassa
• ~ John Mayall
• * Nina Simone
• ~ Dave Hole
• ~ Robben Ford
• ~ Buddy Guy
• ~ ZZ Top
• ~ SEASICK STEVE
• ~ Gary Moore
• ~ Steve Vai
• ~ Gerry Lane
• ~ Sonny Landreth
• = = = = = = = = = = = = = = DIVERS
• * BLUES REVERBNATION
• * POP REVERBNATION
• * BLUES LIJSTEN
• * POP LIJSTEN
• * BLUES VIDEO'S
• * POP VIDEO'S
• * Gigs
• * AMERICANA Facebook
• * COUNTRY Facebook
• * BLUES Facebook (1)
• * BLUES Facebook (2)
• * BLUES Facebook (3)
• * ROCK Facebook
• * SOUL Facebook
• * POP Facebook (1)
• * POP Facebook (2)
• * POP Facebook (3)
• * POP Facebook (4)
• * SRV Facebook
• * Blues Label
• * Muziek voor Volwassenen 2017

_



Laatste Weblog artikelen
Why circle area is equal to (P...
04 juni 2017 01:20

...
03 juni 2017 17:26

TINA TURNER - PROUD MARY(1982)
03 juni 2017 17:03

TRINI LOPEZ - LA BAMBA
03 juni 2017 17:00

Engelbert Humperdinck - Releas...
03 juni 2017 16:59




Fotoboeken

Weblog fotoboek (19)		_
_






Weblog Vrienden

Motors
Van: AdminDan

Thijs
Van: 50plusser.nl

Tara
Van: joke

Mijmeringen
Van: Ofsen

Mo en zo
Van: Marianne

Ben en alie mulder
Van: benenalie




Gastenboek berichten
Ron Cijs
03 april 2017 20:41
_
Beste Nico, ik heb hem geplaatst ;-) Groet, Ron

Nico uit Gouda
15 maart 2017 21:49
_
Hallo Ron Cijs. M.b.t. het onderwerp Top100 Aller Tijden 1968 t/m 2016 op deze weblog kan je de bovenste helft van http://totaallijstenvandesingle-enalbumthats.blogspot.nl/ daar plaatsen indien je dit wilt. Nico. :-)

Nico uit Gouda
15 maart 2017 21:44
_
Hallo Ron Cijs en alle anderen die dit lezen: Op http://www.radioveronica.nl/acties/stem-op-jouw-favoriete-albums-en-win-een-usb-platenspeler?intern=overview kan nu gestemd worden op de jaarlijkse album top 750 allertijden op Radio Veronica. Uitzending vanaf maandag 27 maart. Hartelijke groeten van Nico uit Gouda. :-)




Watskeburt Op 50plusser.nl
Door Hizhi.o om 02:00
_
Hizhi.o Online

Door Hizhi.o om 02:00
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door barth. om 01:54
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door Hizhi.o om 01:19
_
Nieuwe Forum reactie geplaatst

Door Hizhi.o om 01:17
_
Hizhi.o Online

Door blueslabel.nl om 01:10
_
Nieuwe Weblog reactie geplaatst

Door fransesien om 01:08
_
Fransesien Online

Door Kok58 om 00:46
_
Profielgegevens aangepast





_

Andere artikelen



Asaf Avidan - is Live Now ~ TOP !!!


Asaf Avidan.


Asaf Avidan (Hebrew: אסף אבידן‎‎; born March 23, 1980) is a singer-songwriter and musician from Israel. He is also the creative force and front-man of Asaf Avidan & the Mojos, a folk rock band that he established in 2006 in Jerusalem. The band released three albums, The Reckoning in 2008, Poor Boy / Lucky Man in 2009 and Through the Gale in 2010.

Starting in 2012, the Mojos band project was shelved so that Avidan would concentrate on a solo career. In 2012, he released Avidan in a Box, an acoustic live album which covers older songs by him, digital copies only. He also launched his solo studio album Different Pulses in Israel, to be made available internationally in 2013.

Asaf Avidan also had an international hit with "One Day / Reckoning Song (Wankelmut Rmx)". More...

Asaf Avidan (Hebreeuws: אסף אבידן) (Jeruzalem, 23 maart 1980) is een Israëlische singer-songwriter en muzikant. Hij is tevens frontman van de folkrock-band Asaf Avidan & The Mojos. Zijn stem wordt vaak vergeleken met die van Janis Joplin en Robert Plant. Meer...




















Geplaatst op 03 juni 2017 17:26 en 352 keer bekeken

Geef uw reactie  |  Tip een vriend  |  Begin uw eigen weblog


Deel dit artikel via:





_
R
 eacties van leden


Je reactie
Naam   Gast
Reactie   
  _
Captcha_Beveiligingsvraag

Welk dier is dit?
_

Er zijn nog geen reacties gegeven.