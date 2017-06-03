Asaf Avidan - is Live Now ~ TOP !!!

Asaf Avidan.

Asaf Avidan (Hebrew: אסף אבידן‎‎; born March 23, 1980) is a singer-songwriter and musician from Israel. He is also the creative force and front-man of Asaf Avidan & the Mojos, a folk rock band that he established in 2006 in Jerusalem. The band released three albums, The Reckoning in 2008, Poor Boy / Lucky Man in 2009 and Through the Gale in 2010.

Starting in 2012, the Mojos band project was shelved so that Avidan would concentrate on a solo career. In 2012, he released Avidan in a Box, an acoustic live album which covers older songs by him, digital copies only. He also launched his solo studio album Different Pulses in Israel, to be made available internationally in 2013.

Asaf Avidan also had an international hit with "One Day / Reckoning Song (Wankelmut Rmx)". More...



Asaf Avidan (Hebreeuws: אסף אבידן) (Jeruzalem, 23 maart 1980) is een Israëlische singer-songwriter en muzikant. Hij is tevens frontman van de folkrock-band Asaf Avidan & The Mojos. Zijn stem wordt vaak vergeleken met die van Janis Joplin en Robert Plant. Meer...

