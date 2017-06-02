Deep Purple / Ziggo Dome Amsterdam 2017-06-02

Deep Purple / Ziggo Dome Amsterdam 2017-06-02.

Gepubliceerd op 3 jun. 2017

Band: Deep Purple

Date: 02-06-2017

Location: Ziggo Dome

City: Amsterdam

Country: The Netherlands

Song: Johnny's Band (comming from the new album InFinite)

[ COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER ]

I upload music for the entertainment of others, not to make money or take credit from the artist(s). I hoping that people will support the original artist(s) for their great work! If you are the artist of this video and you are not happy with this being uploaded; please contact me first by sending me a message and I will remove the video in question. Please do not report my channel.

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

© All Rights Reserved. The lyrics & music are property of their respective owners.

© 2017 by PAL

This film is for promotion and review only.

It is prohibed to sell this film

Support the artists by visiting their concerts and buying their official releases

Enjoy it, Share it!

PAL