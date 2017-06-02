Deep Purple / Ziggo Dome Amsterdam 2017-06-02.

Delen     Populaire blogs     Volgende blog »
See also www.blueslabel.nl
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time.
_
Welkom op mijn Weblog

Muziek of toonkunst is de kunstzinnige schikking en combinatie van de klanken van muziekinstrumenten of de menselijke stem teneinde schoonheid van vorm dan wel uitdrukking van emotie te bereiken. Aan muziek kunnen de aspecten toonhoogte, ritme, geluidssterkte (muzikale dynamiek), klankkleur en textuur (monofonie, polyfonie e.d.) onderscheiden worden, maar ook stilte. Het woord 'muziek' is afgeleid van het Griekse μουσική (mousikè), 'kunst van de Muzen'. | Voor zover bekend hebben alle culturen in alle tijden muziek gekend, maar omdat deze kunst op verschillende plaatsen en in verschillende tijden steeds weer anders beoefend (en ervaren) werd en wordt, is er geen eensgezindheid omtrent de definitie van muziek: wanneer is iets muziek en wanneer niet? Het uiteindelijke antwoord op deze kernvraag verschilt bij de diverse muziektheoretici en filosofen. Dit verklaart wel de grote verscheidenheid aan muziekstijlen door de tijden heen, in diverse (sub)culturen. | Het is echter wel een onomstreden feit dat het bij muziek altijd om het hoorbare (of het ontbreken daarvan) gaat, in tegenstelling tot het zichtbare in de beeldende kunsten. Muziek is een tijdskunst, met hoorbare (geluiden, klanken, tonen) of onhoorbare (stiltes, pauzes) elementen in opeenvolging of tegelijkertijd. Daarnaast worden geluiden alleen tot muziek gerekend als zij met die bedoeling voortgebracht worden door een muziekinstrument of de menselijke stem. Muziek kan dus niet 'per ongeluk' worden gemaakt. Daarmee is muziek nauw verwant aan poëzie, waarbij de beide elementen van zichtbaar en hoorbaar verenigd worden, hetgeen bij geschreven muziek eveneens het geval is. [Bron: WikipediA]



Beste Nico, ik heb hem geplaatst ;-) Groet, Ron

Hallo Ron Cijs. M.b.t. het onderwerp Top100 Aller Tijden 1968 t/m 2016 op deze weblog kan je de bovenste helft van http://totaallijstenvandesingle-enalbumthats.blogspot.nl/ daar plaatsen indien je dit wilt. Nico. :-)

Hallo Ron Cijs en alle anderen die dit lezen: Op http://www.radioveronica.nl/acties/stem-op-jouw-favoriete-albums-en-win-een-usb-platenspeler?intern=overview kan nu gestemd worden op de jaarlijkse album top 750 allertijden op Radio Veronica. Uitzending vanaf maandag 27 maart. Hartelijke groeten van Nico uit Gouda. :-)




Deep Purple / Ziggo Dome Amsterdam 2017-06-02


Deep Purple / Ziggo Dome Amsterdam 2017-06-02.


Gepubliceerd op 3 jun. 2017
Band: Deep Purple
Date: 02-06-2017
Location: Ziggo Dome
City: Amsterdam
Country: The Netherlands
Song: Johnny's Band (comming from the new album InFinite)

[ COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER ]
I upload music for the entertainment of others, not to make money or take credit from the artist(s). I hoping that people will support the original artist(s) for their great work! If you are the artist of this video and you are not happy with this being uploaded; please contact me first by sending me a message and I will remove the video in question. Please do not report my channel.

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

© All Rights Reserved. The lyrics & music are property of their respective owners.
© 2017 by PAL

This film is for promotion and review only.
It is prohibed to sell this film

Support the artists by visiting their concerts and buying their official releases
Enjoy it, Share it!

PAL






