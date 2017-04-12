Stevie Ray Vaughan - Live at Montreux 1985 Full Concert (Remaster 96kHz.24-Bit. 1080p HD)



I take a lot of time to remastered and resynchornized this Masterpiece for you guys coz this is one of my favorite concert for ever.

1. Program Start 0:00

2. Scuttle Buttin' 0:01:41

3. Say What! 00:04:08

4. Ain't Gone 'N' Give Up On Love 0:08:46

5. Pride And Joy 0:15:10

6. Mary Had A Little Lamb 0:20:18

7. Cold Shot(with Johnny Copeland) 0:24:25

8. Tin Pan Alley (aka Roughest Place In Town) 0:30:00 0:36:53

9. Look At Little Sister(with Johnny Copeland) 0:43:20

10. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) 0:52:10

11. Texas Flood 1:03:09

12. SRV Talking From Stage 1:09:40

13. Life Without You 1:12:12

14. Gone Home

15. Couldn't Stand The Weather



