Brainbox - Brainbox 1969 [Full Album]

1. Dark Rose (Kazimierz Lux, Jan Akkerman) -00:00
2. Reason To Believe (Tim Hardin) -05:22
3. Baby, What You Want Me To Do (Jimmy Reed) -07:47
4. Scarborough Fair (Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel) -10:24
5. Summertime (George Gershwin) -16:51
6. Sinner's Prayer (Lowell Fulsom) -21:14
7. Sea Of Delight (K. Lux, J. Akkerman, A. Reijnen , P. Van Der Linden) -23:47
Bonus;
8. Woman's Gone (Kazimierz Lux) -40:50
9. Down Man (Kazimierz Lux, Jan Akkerman) -45:02
10.Amsterdam, The First Days (K. Lux, J. Akkerman, A. Reijnen, P. Van Der Linden) -47:40
11.So Helpless (Herman Meyer) -50:51
12.To You (Kazimierz Lux) -53:30
13.Cruel Train (Rudy De Queljoe, Kazimierz Lux) -57:00
14.Between Alpha And Omega (Rudy De Queljoe, Kazimierz Lux) - 59:32
15.Doomsday Train (Herman Meyer) - 1:02:00
16.Good Morning Day (Kazimierz Lux) -1:04:55
17.The Smile (Old Friends Have A Right To) (Kazimierz Lux ) -1:08:07
18.The Flight (John Schuursma) - 1:11:16
Brainbox
*Jan Akkerman - Guitars, Organ, Vibes, Bass Guitar
*Pierre Van Der Linden - Drums
*Andre Reynen - Bass Guitar
*Kaz Lux - Vocals, Percussion
Additional Musicians
*Tom Barlage - Flutes
*Rob Hoeke - Piano