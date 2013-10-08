Brainbox - Brainbox 1969 [Full Album]

Gepubliceerd op 8 okt. 2013

1. Dark Rose (Kazimierz Lux, Jan Akkerman) -00:00

2. Reason To Believe (Tim Hardin) -05:22

3. Baby, What You Want Me To Do (Jimmy Reed) -07:47

4. Scarborough Fair (Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel) -10:24

5. Summertime (George Gershwin) -16:51

6. Sinner's Prayer (Lowell Fulsom) -21:14

7. Sea Of Delight (K. Lux, J. Akkerman, A. Reijnen , P. Van Der Linden) -23:47



Bonus;

8. Woman's Gone (Kazimierz Lux) -40:50

9. Down Man (Kazimierz Lux, Jan Akkerman) -45:02

10.Amsterdam, The First Days (K. Lux, J. Akkerman, A. Reijnen, P. Van Der Linden) -47:40

11.So Helpless (Herman Meyer) -50:51

12.To You (Kazimierz Lux) -53:30

13.Cruel Train (Rudy De Queljoe, Kazimierz Lux) -57:00

14.Between Alpha And Omega (Rudy De Queljoe, Kazimierz Lux) - 59:32

15.Doomsday Train (Herman Meyer) - 1:02:00

16.Good Morning Day (Kazimierz Lux) -1:04:55

17.The Smile (Old Friends Have A Right To) (Kazimierz Lux ) -1:08:07

18.The Flight (John Schuursma) - 1:11:16



Brainbox

*Jan Akkerman - Guitars, Organ, Vibes, Bass Guitar

*Pierre Van Der Linden - Drums

*Andre Reynen - Bass Guitar

*Kaz Lux - Vocals, Percussion

Additional Musicians

*Tom Barlage - Flutes

*Rob Hoeke - Piano