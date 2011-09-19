001 The Doors - Riders On The Storm (ORIGINAL!) - driving with Jim

Gepubliceerd op 19 sep. 2011
(re-upload tanjadoor) facts & lyrics below:
Riders on the storm
Riders on the storm
Into this house we're born
Into this world we're thrown
Like a dog without a bone
An actor out alone
Riders on the storm
There's a killer on the road
His brain is squirmin' like a toad
Take a long holiday
Let your children play
If ya give this man a ride
Sweet family will die
Killer on the road, yeah
Girl ya gotta love your man
Girl ya gotta love your man
Take him by the hand
Make him understand
The world on you depends
Our life will never end
Gotta love your man, yeah
Wow!
Riders on the storm
Riders on the storm
Into this house we're born
Into this world we're thrown
Like a dog without a bone
An actor out alone
Riders on the storm
Riders on the storm
Riders on the storm
Riders on the storm
Riders on the storm
Riders on the storm
"Riders On The Storm" was the last song recorded by the members of The Doors, according to Ray, as well as Jim´s last recorded song to be released (recorded December 1970 - January 1971 - released in June ´71).
According to Robby, it was inspired by the song "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky: A Cowboy Legend." The song is played in the E Dorian mode, and incorporates real sound effects of thunder and rain, along with Ray´s Fender Rhodes electric piano playing, which emulates the sound of rain. The song was recorded at the Doors Workshop in December 1970 with the assistance of Bruce Botnick, their longtime engineer, who was co-producing the recording sessions. Jim recorded his main vocals and then whispered the lyrics over them to create the echo effect. The single was released in 1971, shortly before Jim´s death, entering the Hot 100 on 3 July 1971, the day that Jim died.
The Doors' former producer, Paul Rothchild left prior to the sessions as he did not like the album, or the song, calling it "cocktail music". Their engineer Bruce Botnick was selected to produce the album instead.
The band's drummer John Densmore wrote a 1990 book called Riders on the Storm, detailing the story of his life and his time with the group.
Ray Manzarek and guitarist Roy Rogers covered this song as an instrumental duet on their 2008 album "Ballads Before the Rain".
In November 2009, the song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame under the category Rock (track).