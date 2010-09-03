004 The Animals - The House of the Rising Sun Mafia III Trailer 3 Casino !!!

Gepubliceerd op 3 sep. 2010

By José Antonio.... Because the original version of this video, has low quality in both audio and video, I took the trouble to improve with better sound, better image quality, better zoom and better edition with the best of intentions, thanks.



En vista de que la versión original de este video, tiene baja calidad tanto en audio como en video, me tomé la molestia de mejorarlo con mejor sonido, mejor calidad de imágen, mejor zoom y mejor edición con la mejor de las intenciones, gracias.



The House of the Rising Sun, traducido al castellano "La Casa del Sol Naciente", sencillo grabado en disco de vinilo por el grupo inglés The Animals en 1964, N° 1 en Inglaterra y Estados Unidos. Esta canción tiene infinidad de versiones en todo el mundo y en todo los idiomas, quizás la versión de Animals sea la mejor... y saben porqué?... porque a mi me gusta (que tal argumento).



Nombre de los integrantes proporcionada por Konte2011, muchas gracias.



Eric Burdon -- śpiew

Alan Price -- organy

Hilton Valentine -- gitara

Chas Chandler -- gitara basowa

John Steel -- perkusja